BestBuds — New Hearing Protection Brand Builds Momentum as Live Music Fans Prioritise Long-Term Hearing Health

BestBuds Signature New Product, BoomBuds, in Ocean Blue.

With over 1.1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss, BestBuds introduces sleek, high-fidelity earplugs to make protection effortless and stylish.

I developed tinnitus after just one night in a loud club at 19, and since then, I’ve never experienced true silence. I’d give anything to get my hearing back—BestBuds is here to change that.” — Eli Dangerfield

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hearing protection has entered a new era as BestBuds earplugs transforms the way people experience sound by preserving live music’s energy and clarity while safeguarding hearing. Designed for music lovers, industry professionals, and those frustrated with outdated solutions, these high-fidelity earplugs provide world-class protection without compromise.This is more than a product launch—it’s a ripple effect reshaping how the world thinks about hearing protection. BestBuds is kicking off with an exclusive event at Ms Collins in Melbourne, bringing together live music, immersive sound experiences, celebrity appearances, and media from the music, nightlife, and business industries. This marks the moment when hearing protection becomes mainstream.The urgency has never been greater. Over 1.1 billion young people are at risk of permanent hearing loss due to unsafe noise exposure, yet only 5% of festival-goers take preventive action. Clubs, concerts, and even daily commutes regularly exceed safe decibel levels, putting millions at risk of irreversible damage. Tinnitus—a constant ringing in the ears—affects over 750 million people worldwide, with no cure. BestBuds is determined to change this reality by making hearing protection widely accessible and an everyday essential.For co-founder Eli Dangerfield, this mission is personal. “I developed tinnitus after one night in a loud club at 19, and since then, I’ve never experienced true silence. The ringing is constant, and I’d give anything to get my hearing back. BestBuds is close to my heart because I know firsthand how devastating hearing loss can be. We had to bring this to life,” says Dangerfield.Hearing protection has long carried a stigma, but that’s changing. “For years, earplugs were seen as uncool—people would rather risk their hearing than wear them,” says Joshua Richards. “Clubbing, concerts, and festivals are causing long-term damage, and most don’t realise it until it’s too late. We’re here to change that—hearing protection doesn’t mean compromising on sound or experience.”BestBuds is leading this shift with cutting-edge technology and refined design. The development process has been meticulous, with over a year of research, clinical testing, and collaboration with leading audiologists. Traditional foam earplugs distort audio, muffling the experience. BestBuds sets a new standard with BeatShieldSmart Sound Filtering, which reduces harmful noise by up to 26dB SNR while preserving clarity. Users can enjoy crystal-clear conversations, immersive music, and an uncompromising listening experience.This precision extends to the design of BestBuds’ BoomBuds line , inspired by the ripple effect it’s creating in hearing protection. Frost white embodies sleek simplicity, tidal black reflects the depth and power of sound, ocean blue captures the energy of waves carrying sound across open water, and coral pink pays tribute to the vibrancy of sound in its purest form. More than just hearing protection, BoomBuds are a statement—crafted from medical-grade silicone, built for all-day comfort, and designed to be as stylish as they are functional.BestBuds is backed by real expertise and meets the highest safety standards. It is CE Certified under EN 352-2:2020, ensuring compliance with EU and UK safety regulations. It is also SLC80 Certified (Class 3) under AS/NZS 1270:2002, making it fully compliant in both Australia and New Zealand. The product has been tested and endorsed by Lys Allison, a leading audiologist who operates more than 40 Hearing Professionals audiology clinics.“The problem with hearing loss is that it’s silent—no one notices it happening, and by the time they do, it’s irreversible,” says Joel Richards. “People protect their skin from the sun, their eyes from brightness, but hearing damage is ignored as part of nightlife or live events. It’s time to shift that mindset, and BestBuds is making it easier than ever.”“We want hearing protection to be as common as sunglasses,” says co-founder, Todd A. Fehres. “Most people don’t realise the damage until it’s too late. Our mission is to change that, without sacrificing sound quality or style.”BestBuds earplugs, including the BoomBuds line, launch next week and will be available at BestBudsAudio.com, select retailers including Hearing Professionals audiology clinics, and at major music festivals worldwide.Join the movement. The ripple effect is happening. Protect your hearing without missing a beat.Live Loud. Listen Safe.

