Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "19th Anniversary of Communications Museum"

MACAU, February 27 - To celebrate the 19th Anniversary of Communications Museum, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureauannounces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and Shop of the Communications Museum on 1st March 2025 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the "19th Anniversary of Communications Museum". Opening hours are as follows: Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office 9:00 – 17:30 Shop of the Communications Museum 9:00 – 13:00; 14:30 – 17:30

