Exhibit of Macao Post and Telecommunications Wins Gold Medal in International Competition

MACAU, February 27 - The judging and exhibition tour of the 19th International Competition Class for Issuing Postal Authorities of UPU Member Countries and Territories, jointly organized by the Universal Postal Union and the International Federation of Philately, has been successfully completed. The participating collections were exhibited in Bucharest, Romania; San Francisco, United States; Paris, France; and Shanghai, China. The exhibit of Macao Post and Telecommunications has won the Gold Medal of Group B (countries issuing between 30 and 69 postage stamps per year) among all other exhibits with its unique and exquisite design.

The content of the exhibit is selected from stamp products issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications from 2021 to 2024. It is mainly divided into three categories, namely International Focus, Local Characteristics and East and West Encounter, which fully demonstrate the breadth and diversity of the themes of Macao stamps. Winning the Gold Medal has a positive impact on the promotion of Macao stamps. Macao Post and Telecommunications will continue to showcase the unique charm of Macao brought about by the blending of Chinese and Western cultures to the world through the rich and diversified themes of the stamps.