MGTO’s new seminar further familiarizes tourism personnel with Muslim customers

MACAU, February 27 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized the “Enhancing the Awareness of the Tourism Industry About Muslim Customers Seminar” today (27 February) to help tourism-related personnel grow their knowledge and skills of attending to Muslim customers, besides promoting Halal certification and cultivation of Muslim-friendly tourism environment. The seminar was held as part of the endeavor to diversify visitations and expand international markets, which will in turn deepen Macao’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure in line with the development plan for economic diversification.

The target audience included employees of MGTO-licensed hotels, catering businesses and travel agencies as well as tour guides. General Manager of GBA HALAL Certification Centre Ltd., Sharifa Leung, was invited to share at the seminar as the guest speaker. Acting Director of MGTO, Ricky Hoi, representatives of supporting entities for the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme as well as tourism industry participants attended the seminar. There were more than 280 attendees.

Be equipped for diverse market development

In addressing the seminar, Acting Director of MGTO, Ricky Hoi, remarked that MGTO will forge ahead to strengthen the Greater China and Southeast Asia markets, uncover the profound market potential of Northeast Asia, reignite travel from Europe, the United States and India, as well as explore the Middle East market this year. A variety of specific training sessions will be organized to support members of the travel trade to enhance their expertise and attend to visitors from diverse market segments. MGTO encouraged industry participants to keep optimizing service quality and take the initiative to cater to the needs of different market segments, so that visitors from worldwide can greatly enjoy the “tourism +” experiences and warm hospitality Macao has to offer.

“Enhancing the Awareness of the Tourism Industry About Muslim Customers Seminar” was richly informative and practical. It covered an introduction to Halal food, Muslims’ dietary restrictions, definition of Muslim-friendly tourism and Muslim travelers’ needs, among other aspects. The seminar also elaborated on Halal certification process and system, with a showcase of Halal-certified products. Industry participants gained greater knowledge and skills in attending to Muslim visitors. In turn, better services, products and facilities can be provided to meet the needs of Islamic market segment.

After organizing two Islamic Culture in Tourism Workshops in 2023, MGTO and an integrated resort enterprise co-hosted two other seminars about Halal certification and Muslim travelers’ needs in 2024. By organizing the seminar today to further enhance tourism personnel’s understanding of Muslim customers, the Office continues to foster industry training and service optimization, joining hands with the travel trade to appeal to diverse market segments and steer Macao’s tourism industry towards greater quality and sustainable development.