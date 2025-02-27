Transport and communications statistics for January 2025
MACAU, February 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 253,639 as at end-January 2025, up by 1% year-on-year. In January, cross-border vehicular traffic (872,900 trips), passenger ferry trips (6,997 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,961 trips) rose by 19.1%, 9.5% and 10.4% year-on-year respectively. As at end-January 2025, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,450,419) and internet subscribers (774,963) showed respective growth of 5.1% and 5.2% year-on-year.
In January, new registration of motor vehicles fell by 16.5% year-on-year to 1,106 (including 358 electric vehicles), owing to the decline in the registration of heavy automobiles and heavy motorcycles. Number of traffic accidents in January went down by 0.4% year-on-year to 1,345, with 449 persons injured.
As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic in January grew by 19.1% year-on-year to 872,900 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 20.7% year-on-year to 825,916; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (164,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (132,000) went up by 38.6% and 15.2% respectively. In January, passenger ferry trips (6,997 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,961 trips) rose by 9.5% and 10.4% year-on-year respectively.
With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in January dropped by 15.5% year-on-year to 4,589 tonnes. Gross weight of port containerized cargo fell by 21.8% year-on-year to 14,279 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (7,142 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (7,137 tonnes) went down by 24.7% and 18.7% year-on-year respectively. Gross weight of air cargo reduced by 17.4% year-on-year to 6,369 tonnes, of which gross weight of outward cargo (5,521 tonnes) declined by 21.4%, while that of inward cargo (474 tonnes) and transit cargo (374 tonnes) grew by 18.6% and 31.2% respectively.
As at the end of January 2025, there were 81,193 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.5% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 5.1% year-on-year to 1,450,419; postpaid subscribers (1,043,011) and prepaid card subscribers (407,408) rose by 3.8% and 8.5% respectively. Internet subscribers went up by 5.2% year-on-year to 774,963 as at end-January, whereas the total duration of internet usage in January dropped slightly by 0.1% to 143 million hours.
