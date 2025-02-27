Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2025

MACAU, February 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 239,000 in January 2025, an uplift of 79.2% year-on-year. Number of available guest rooms in hotel establishments decreased by 7% year-on-year to 43,000, while the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 3.9 percentage points to 89.8%. The average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights.

In January 2025, there were 239,000 inbound package tour visitors, up by 79.2% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China surged by 88.4% year-on-year to 217,000. Besides, international tour visitors increased by 3% to 18,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (11,000) rising by 27.3%. Meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies totalled 38,000, up by 18.5% year-on-year; number of residents travelling on package tours went up by 12.6% to 8,000, with 7,000 of them going to mainland China.

There were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of January this year, an increase of 6 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 7% to 43,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 3.9 percentage points year-on-year to 89.8%; the rates for 5-star (92%), 4-star (85.6%) and 3-star hotels (88.2%) showed respective growth of 4.8 percentage points, 1.6 percentage points and 4.3 percentage points.

In January, number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 4.7% year-on-year to 1,259,000 due to a drop in the number of 5-star hotel guests. Meanwhile, international guests (101,000) increased by 2.5% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (35,000), Japan (8,000) and Indonesia (7,000) went up by 12.4%, 4.5% and 24.3% respectively, while those from Malaysia (6,000), Thailand (5,000) and Singapore (5,000) dropped by 1.7%, 30.8% and 6.3% respectively. The average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights.