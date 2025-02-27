MACAU, February 27 - Following the eleventh edition of “Macao Philatelic Catalogue” issued in 2023, the twelfth edition has also been compiled. Continuing with the format in the previous edition, it covers comprehensive information on all the philatelic products issued from 2023 to 2024.

The “Macao Philatelic Catalogue” recalls the themes and design of the stamps and records each special moment, providing an annual feast for philatelists to bask in the afterglow of every stamp issue.

The “Macao Philatelic Catalogue XII”, priced at MOP100.00, will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and the Communications Museum from 1st March 2025, and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office from 3rd March 2025.