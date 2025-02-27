UM students’ graduation project tells stories of Macao

MACAU, February 27 - Fourth-year students from the Department of Communication of the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) at the University of Macau (UM) have published their graduation project, UM Bridges Fall 2024—Citopia. The publication features more than a dozen stories of people rooted in Macao, reflecting the students’ in-depth observations and reflections on Macao’s culture and social issues. To promote the publication, the students set up a booth at a community event, which attracted considerable attention.

UM Bridges is an English-language magazine produced by fourth-year students in UM’s Department of Communication. The publication allows students to apply their journalism, publishing, design, and event planning skills throughout the production process. The theme of the latest issue, ‘Citopia’, is a combination of ‘city’ and ‘utopia’, symbolising a vision for a better urban future. The magazine is divided into four sections—‘Heritage’, ‘Journey’, ‘Revival’, and ‘Evolution’—covering various topics such as immigration, gastronomy, transportation, and sports. It features articles on people in Macao with roots in Guangdong, the heritage of Macanese cuisine, the birth of the Macau Bridge, the passion of craftsmen, and the aspirations of young athletes in the sports and tourism sectors.

To promote UM Bridges and the stories of Macao to a wider audience, fourth-year students from UM’s Department of Communication set up a booth at a Lantern Festival event held at 10 Fantasia to showcase the publication to the public and tourists. Daisy Kou, a member of the design team of UM Bridges and deputy editor-in-chief of the Chinese-language magazine Communicator, said: ‘Many people came to visit our booth and showed great interest in our publications, especially the English content of UM Bridges and the Chinese articles of Communicator. We are very happy to share the stories of Macao with everyone through our publications.’