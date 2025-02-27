Rhombus Acquires Cloud Cost Analytics Company Dashdive

The strategic acquisition integrates Dashdive’s technology into Rhombus’ cloud-managed physical security solutions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in cloud-managed physical security, today announced the acquisition of Dashdive , a SaaS platform specializing in monitoring and analyzing multi-tenant cloud service costs. The acquisition enables Rhombus to optimize cloud expenses and deliver more cost-effective solutions to its global, cross-industry customer base .

Rhombus had been using Dashdive’s technology to gain deeper insights into its cloud costs on a per-camera and per-customer basis. This acquisition allows Rhombus to fully integrate Dashdive’s powerful cost management capabilities into its operations, supporting the company’s mission to deliver enterprise-grade cloud-based camera , sensor , access control , and alarm monitoring systems at competitive price points.

“As we’ve scaled to more than 50,000 locations worldwide, understanding our cloud infrastructure costs at a granular level becomes increasingly critical,” said Brandon Salzberg, VP of Engineering. “Dashdive has already played a critical role helping us optimize cloud expenses. By bringing the technology in-house with this acquisition, we’re strengthening our operational efficiency and passing those benefits on to our customers through more competitive pricing and enhanced service delivery.”

Dashdive, a Y-Combinator-backed company, developed sophisticated tools that break down multi-tenant cloud costs by feature—providing organizations with deep visibility into their cloud spending. “Joining forces with Rhombus is the perfect next step for Dashdive,” said Adam Shugar, CTO and co-founder of Dashdive. “Seeing how Rhombus has leveraged our platform to enhance their services validates our vision, and we’re excited to continue this journey as part of the Rhombus team.”

The acquisition comes at a time of significant growth for Rhombus, which serves over 3,000 customers—from school districts to manufacturers to Fortune 500 enterprises. Rhombus’ cloud-based approach to physical security has already modernized legacy and inflexible physical security systems. With the addition of Dashdive’s expertise in cloud cost management, Rhombus is positioned to further accelerate innovation while maintaining its commitment to providing scalable, future-proof solutions.

The Dashdive team will join Rhombus, ensuring continuity and expertise as the companies integrate their technologies.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit www.rhombus.com

