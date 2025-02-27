Global Human Insulin Market Projected to Hit $24.6 Billion by 2032
Rising Diabetes Prevalence and Technological Advancements Drive GrowthAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Human Insulin market size was valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024 - 2032.
The global Human Insulin Market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, advancements in insulin delivery technologies, and growing awareness about diabetes management.
Increasing global burden of diabetes are major factors anticipated to drive the human insulin market. Approximately 537 million adults were estimated to live with diabetes and is projected to be 643 million by the year 2030 according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). This growing epidemic is mainly attributed to either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, and in both cases, effective insulin therapies are required for controlling the disease. The rapid evolution of human insulin, especially analogue insulin, into a cornerstone of diabetes treatment stems from its safety, delivery precision, and enhanced patient outcomes. Market growth is additionally driven by technological innovations regarding insulin delivery systems, like insulin pens, pumps, and smart insulin devices. These advancements improve patient convenience, dosing precision, and adherence to treatment protocols. Moreover, the market is expected to gain profitability with the utilization of favorable government initiatives and healthcare policies that encourage access to diabetes care. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) has listed insulin in its List of Essential Medicines, highlighting its crucial role in global health.
Market Segmentation
By Type
In 2023, the analogue insulin segment dominated the human insulin market, accounting for 54.6% of the total revenue. In adults with diabetes, analogue insulin, particularly rapid-acting and long-acting variants, is preferred to human insulin because its pharmacokinetic properties are superior. New rapid-acting analogues, like insulin aspart and insulin lispro, provide a faster onset and shorter duration of action compared to regular insulin, and are thus better suited for mealtime dosing. Long-acting analogues, such as insulin glargine and insulin detemir, produce a constant basal insulin concentration and lower the risk of hypoglycemia. Although glycemic control has been shown to improve with the use of both analogue insulins and human insulins, the benefits of analogue insulin compared with human insulins only increase with the increasing adoption of analogue insulins, particularly in developed regions.
By Diabetes Type
In 2023, the Range of Type 1 diabetes accounted for the largest market share, at 57.8% of total revenue. Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder where insulin-producing beta cells are destroyed, requires life-long insulin therapy. The mounting burden of Type 1 diabetes, especially among children and adolescents, is also a key contributor to the demand for human insulin. In the U.S., there has been an increase of about 1.9% each year in individuals with Type 1 diabetes, the CDC said. Although Type 2 diabetes constitutes a larger fraction of the diabetic population, the higher dependency on insulin therapy in Type 1 diabetes patients signifies the segment's dominance.
By Distribution Channel
Retail and online pharmacy was the leading market segment in 2023, accounting for 59.2% of all insulin revenues. The retail pharmacy segment accounted for most of the market share due to ease in procuring insulin from retail pharmacies along with the increasing number of online pharmacy platforms. As an outcome, Online Pharmacy is becoming increasingly popular considering competitive price, home deliverability and subscription services it provides. Moreover, government initiatives regarding facilitating e-pharmacy platforms, like draft e-pharmacy rules in India, are anticipated to drive growth for this segment.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America held the largest market share, contributing 46.3% share of the global revenue. The regional growth is driven by the large following of diabetes, established healthcare system, and continuing support by governments for diabetes handling. In 2023, 37.3 million Americans had diabetes, and about 1.9 million new cases are diagnosed each year, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The growth of the market is also driven by investment by the U.S. government in diabetes research and prevention programs, such as the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP). Moreover, the presence of top insulin manufacturers, such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, made it inundated with various innovative insulin products.
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace, due to the increasing diabetes prevalence and improving access to the health care system. According to the IDF, China and India have the most diabetics in the world, at 141 million and 74 million cases respectively. Government initiatives aimed at addressing the diabetes epidemic, such as India's National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), are contributing to better care in rural and disadvantaged regions. Moreover, the increasing healthcare spending and the rising penetration of analogue insulin are propelling the market in the region.
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Novo Nordisk launched a next-generation insulin pen, NovoPen 6, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for seamless data tracking and improved patient adherence.
• In January 2024, Eli Lilly received FDA approval for its ultra-rapid-acting insulin, Lyumjev, which offers faster glucose-lowering effects compared to traditional rapid-acting insulins.
