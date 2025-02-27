Corn Hydrolysate Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 5.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 378.3 Million by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corn hydrolysate is a water-soluble product with strong moisture binding properties, comprises of amino acids and peptides which ultimately help in nourishing the texture and also it repairs the skin. Awareness of this fact, thus, among consumers has led the key cosmetic manufacturers to introduce corn hydrolysate-based skin and hair care products. It also has different biological properties such as antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-hypertensive, and antibiotic potential which is expected to drive the market growth.The global Corn hydrolysate Market Size was valued at $225.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $378.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16866 Corn hydrolysate is meant to provide the natural protein which is generally obtained by the hydrolysis of corn. Such type of proteins is primarily composed of peptides and acids. It is generally used for flavoring meat, bakery, and beverage products in combination with soy protein. The main function of corn hydrolysate is to provide different flavors of umami in processed food such as chilis, meat products, soups, sausage, spices mixture gravies, frozen meals, side dishes, and other food products. In addition, it is also used in beverages to increase their nutritional value, as it contains amino acids, protein, and other nutrients that are easily absorbed by the body.The major factors that drive the growth of the Corn hydrolysate Market Trends are rise awareness for plant-based proteins, and an increase in the trend for vegan among the consumers which results in the shifting of the consumer preference to plant-based proteins rather than animal protein. Moreover, corn hydrolysate protein is a source of safe, natural and clean label ingredient that can be used in various food products owing to its properties such as stability on mixing, and good stability toward heat.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-hydrolysate-market/purchase-options Furthermore, it is an ideal substitute of monosodium glutamate (MSG) ingredients, termed as toxic food ingredient by FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Use of corn hydrolysate as a substitute for to MSG is thus anticipated to play a vital role in the market Corn hydrolysate Market Growth.Many key players and companies throughout the world are coming up with various new formulations and products in the Corn hydrolysate Market Size to cater to the increase in demand of clean label ingredients such as corn hydrolysate in food products.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16866 Some of the key players in the Corn hydrolysate industry include - ADM, Tate & Lyle PLC, Sensient Technologies, Döhler GmbH, Exter B.V., Cargill, Ingredients Inc., Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, Crescent Biotech Parchem, et-chem, Roquette Frères, Gaoyuan, and EWG Skin deep.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

