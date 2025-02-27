[Latest] Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size/Share Worth USD 3,21,681.5 Million by 2034 at a 11.36% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1,09,681.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,22,143.4 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3,21,681.5 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.36% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (BrightFarms), Lufa Farms, IDEA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Metro Farms, Mirai, Sky Greens, Greenland, Scafil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Infinite Harvest, Spread, Agricool, Kalera, Infarm, Oishii, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Crop (Leafy Greens, Tomato, Strawberries, Cucumber, Cannabis, Others), By Growing Methods (Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Aeroponics, Others), By Components (Lighting, Growing Media, Nutrients, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" in its research database.

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Overview

Controlled environment agriculture (CEA) is an advanced approach to food production that makes use of various technologies to create the most desirable growing situations for plants. The controlled environment agriculture regulates the environmental elements which include temperature, humidity, light, and nutrient levels, CEA permits 12 months-round cultivation, independent of external climate conditions. This approach includes different systems, such as greenhouses, vertical farms, and hydroponics aim to increase crop yield.

The growing need for food safety and sustainable agricultural practices is the motive force of the controlled environment agriculture market. As the world population continues to develop, conventional farming techniques face demanding situations in meeting the increasing food needs.

Controlled environmental agriculture market structures are acknowledged for their water performance. For instance, vertical farming can expend ninety-five percent less water in comparison to traditional agriculture, making it specifically effective in areas experiencing water shortage.

Technological advancements in areas consisting of hydroponics, aeroponics, and LED lights similarly contribute to the adoption of CEA, positioning it as a promising method to address international food protection worries at the same time as minimizing environmental effects.

Pharmaceutical groups are increasingly adopting the CEA for the cultivation of medicinal plants and herbs beneath managed situations, ensuring regular supply and fine. This is expected to open new avenues for market enlargement, as CEA can meet the stringent requirements of pharmaceutical-grade plant manufacturing.

By crop, the tomatoes segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to their adaptability to each indoor and outdoor cultivation, high yield, and extensive demand in food processing and exports.

The strawberry segment is expected to grow at substantial growth rates during the forecast period, pushed by using regular demand in Western international locations and high export fees.

By region, North America dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period, attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure and growing demand for domestically sourced, pesticide-free produce. The United States and Canada are the main adopters of CEA technologies, in particular vertical farming and hydroponics.

Significant investments in studies and improvement have spurred innovations in LED lighting, climate manipulation structures, and automation, enhancing the performance and sustainability of CEA operations. Additionally, the emphasis on reducing food imports and bolstering nearby food production has similarly propelled market increase on this location.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at significant growth rates during the forecast period. Various factors including fast urbanization, a developing population, and growing recognition of food safety and security are riding the adoption of CEA practices in countries like China, Japan, and India. Government tasks selling sustainable agriculture and technological advancements also are contributing to the market expansion in this region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1,22,143.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 3,21,681.5 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 1,09,681.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.36% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Crop, Growing Methods, Components and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Controlled environment agriculture market. The drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenario of the Controlled environment agriculture market. Segment wise market size and market share for Controlled environment agriculture during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the Global Controlled environment agriculture industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, market giants as well and niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the report covers Controlled environment agriculture key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Controlled Environment Agriculture market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Controlled Environment Agriculture market forward?

What are the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Controlled Environment Agriculture market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Regional Analysis

By region, the controlled environment agriculture market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all of these, North America dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period due to its advanced technological infrastructure and rising demand for regionally sourced, less pesticide-laden produce. The U.S. and Canada are leading in positions for adopting CEA technology, mainly vertical farming and hydroponics.

Significant investments in research and development in the U.S. and Canada have further increased innovation, which includes LED lighting, weather manipulation structures, and automation. These improvements are essential in making CEA more efficient and sustainable. Additionally, the increasing consumer demand for natural and clean produce, alongside stringent food protection regulations, has driven the adoption of CEA structures.

North America’s emphasis on decreasing meal imports and boosting neighbourhood meal production has also played a chief function in driving the controlled environment agriculture market growth.

The European region is expected to grow at significant growth rates during the forecast period. Key countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors, such as the presence of major key players in the region, growing inclination towards sustainable agricultural practices, and increasing emphasis on food security, are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Crop (Leafy Greens, Tomato, Strawberries, Cucumber, Cannabis, Others), By Growing Methods (Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Aeroponics, Others), By Components (Lighting, Growing Media, Nutrients, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034





List of the prominent players in the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market:

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (BrightFarms)

Lufa Farms

IDEA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Metro Farms

Mirai

Sky Greens

Greenland

Scafil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Infinite Harvest

Spread

Agricool

Kalera

Infarm

Oishii

Others

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Market is segmented as follows:

By Crop

Leafy Greens

Tomato

Strawberries

Cucumber

Cannabis

Others

By Growing Methods

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Aeroponics

Others

By Components

Lighting

Growing Media

Nutrients

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Controlled Environment Agriculture Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Controlled Environment Agriculture Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Controlled Environment Agriculture Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Controlled Environment Agriculture market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Controlled Environment Agriculture market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Controlled Environment Agriculture market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Controlled Environment Agriculture market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industry.

Managers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Controlled Environment Agriculture market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Controlled Environment Agriculture products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

