Surge In Fraudulent Activities Growth In Market: Transforming The Predictive Analytics For Banking Market In 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Predictive Analytics For Banking Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

According to the latest predictive analytics in banking market report, the predictive analytics in banking market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It has been projected to increase from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $4.64 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.0%. This substantial growth in the historic period can be attributed to credit risk assessment, fraud detection and prevention, customer segmentation, and personalization, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

The predictive analytics in banking market size is expected to observe an upward trend in coming years. Projected to reach $9.85 billion by 2029, the market is all set to unfold a CAGR of 20.7%. Some of the key growth drivers anticipated in the forecast period are artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data and real-time analytics, regulatory pressure, compliance, customer expectations for personalization, and an increased focus on cybersecurity and fraud prevention measures.

Can Fraudulent Activities Drive The Market Growth?

Indeed, the rising incidence of fraudulent activities is predicted to fuel the growth of predictive analytics in the banking market. As a growing number of players in the banking sector adopt digital technologies, fraudulent activities, such as schemes designed to mislead individuals or organizations for personal or financial gain, are sadly rising. Predictive analytics in banking empowers banks with advanced algorithms for real-time detection and proactive prevention of fraudulent activities, hence, boosting market growth. In an instance from February 2024, consumers reportedly lost over $10 billion to fraud the previous year as per the Federal Trade Commission, a US-based government agency—an alarming 14% increase from the losses reported in the year before.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In This Market?

Prominent players operating in the predictive analytics in banking market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Turing Analytics, Databricks Inc., Alteryx Inc., H2O.ai, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Google Cloud, Dataiku, Datarobot Inc., Feature Labs, KNIME, Altair Engineering Inc., Rasa, Peltarion, Auger.AI, BigML, Big Squid Inc, dotData Inc., Determined.ai Inc., and Turi.

How Is AI Redefining This Sector?

Observing the latest industry trends, key players are focusing on developmental initiatives such as AI-powered data analytics platforms. These platforms help businesses interpret data, enabling faster and more informed decision-making. These platforms are designed to optimise risk management, personalise customer experiences, detect fraud, streamline operations, and birth new growth opportunities.

In a significant industry development, TransUnion, a US-based information technology company, launched an AI-powered data analytics platform, OneTru, in March 2024. Designed as a unified portal integrating various solutions such as data analytics, credit risk assessment, and fraud detection, OneTru consolidates fragmented data sources for streamlined access to credit bureau, consumer identity, and marketing data.

How Is The Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Marketing; Sales; Finance; Human resource; Operations

2 By Component: Solution; Services

3 By Deployment Model: On-Premise; Cloud

4 By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises SMES; Large Enterprises

Among these segments, the market sees further sub-segmentation:

1 By Marketing: Customer Segmentation And Targeting; Campaign Management And Optimization; Customer Lifetime Value Prediction; Churn Prediction and Retention Strategies; Market Trend Analysis; Brand Sentiment Analysis

2 By Sales: Lead Scoring and Opportunity Management; Sales Forecasting And Trend Analysis; Cross-Selling And Up-Selling Strategies; Sales Performance Optimization; Conversion Rate Prediction; Territory Management

3 By Finance: Credit Scoring And Risk Assessment; Fraud Detection And Prevention; Financial Forecasting and Budgeting; Loan Default Prediction; Asset Management And Investment Analysis; Regulatory Compliance Analytics

4 By Human Resource: Employee Attrition Prediction; Talent Acquisition And Recruitment Optimization; Workforce Planning And Optimization; Employee Performance Analytics; Learning and Development Needs Prediction; Compensation And Benefits Analysis

5 By Operations: Process Efficiency Optimization; Operational Cost Prediction And Management; Resource Allocation And Scheduling; Transaction Monitoring And Anomaly Detection; Supply Chain Management Optimization; Automation Of Operational Tasks.

Which Region Is Dominating The Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the predictive analytics in banking market. However, other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, also constitute significant segments covered in the market report.

