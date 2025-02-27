Advantest to Showcase IC Test Solutions at IESA Vision Summit 2025, March 5-7 in Gujarat, India

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest test solutions at IESA Vision Summit 2025 on March 5-7 at the Mahatma Mandir, Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technology for applications, including advanced memory, automotive, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The IESA Vision Summit is the premier platform dedicated to advancing India’s semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, bringing together industry leaders, government policymakers, innovators and experts to discuss cutting-edge technologies, emerging trends and transformative collaborations. As a global leader in providing semiconductor test solutions, Advantest is eager to show its support for India’s emerging semiconductor industry. The company is a gold sponsor for this year’s event.

Product Displays

Advantest will be located at booth #212 in Hall 1. This year’s digital display will feature key test solutions that enable innovation and leading-edge technology essential to our daily lives, including:

NEW SiConic, a scalable solution for automated silicon validation. Designed to address the increasing complexity of advanced systems-on-chip (SoCs), SiConic enables design verification (DV) and silicon validation (SV) engineers to achieve faster sign-off with unparalleled reliability, efficiency and collaboration.

NEW solutions for the V93000 EXA Scale test system, including the Wave Scale RF20ex high-bandwidth RF IC test card, the DC Scale XHC32 ultra-high-current power supply card and the high-speed Pin Scale Multilevel Serial HSIO instrument.

NEW T5801 Ultra-High-Speed DRAM test system, engineered to support the latest advancements in high-speed memory technologies – including GDDR7, LPDDR6 and DDR6 – critical to meeting the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and edge applications.

Instruments for the V93000 EXA Scale test system that enable the testing of power and analog devices, such as battery management systems (BMS), automotive and power ICs, including the new PMUX02 advanced power multiplexer and the Pin Scale 5000 digital card.

Presentations

In addition to product displays, Advantest will also participate in this year’s technical program. Stephane Cavazzini, senior director of SoC business development, Advantest Europe, will present the keynote, “Serving the AI Era of Complexity through Continuous Innovations,” on Thursday, March 6. Advantest will also participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, “Challenges and Collaboration Needs for Strong Local Manufacturing Ecosystem.”

