Quantexa Announces Inaugural Telecoms Product Advisory Board at Mobile World Congress 2025

Quantexa’s new industry advisory board aims to facilitate conversation on top industry challenges between experts from telecom infrastructure firms and system integrators, as well as top global strategists

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, has announced the launch of its first-ever Telecoms Product Advisory Board. The board will feature industry leaders with strategic experience across global telecom operations, regulation, infrastructure and industry standards, to address the field’s latest challenges. Quantexa announced the board at the Mobile World Congress 2025 to highlight the need for greater collaboration and open dialogue in the telecom industry.

Fragmented and poor-quality data prevents many telcos from being able to make informed decisions on developing new revenue streams, identifying risk and developing long-lasting relationships with customers, with confidence. With the ability to connect siloed data across their organizations, telcos can create a single, contextual view of data that can be used to drive revenue, reduce risk, and attract and retain customers.

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform, can bridge the gap between assuming customers’ wants and needs and knowing specifically what these are. With Q Assist, Quantexa's generative AI suite, and the Decision Intelligence Platform, telecoms organizations can enhance productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate growth. By democratizing data access, streamlining workflows, and augmenting decision making, Q Assist greatly improves the efficiency and effectiveness of analysts and customer facing teams in areas such as Customer Intelligence and Supply Chain Risk.

With a wealth of experience in the telecom sector, Quantexa’s new advisory board includes the following members:

Jay Gupta, Co-Chair of Telco Advisory Board and Global Head of Industry Solutions in Telecommunications at Quantexa

Dan Higgins, Co-Chair of Telco Advisory Board and Chief Product Officer at Quantexa

Stephanie Lynch-Habib, President and Founder of SLH Advisory and former CMO of the GSMA and Colt Technology Services

Nicholas Nikrouyan, VP at Deutsche Telekom T-Wholesale; and Ayan Ghosh, Independent Technical Advisor for the UK Government, previously at Ofcom, Motorola, Nokia and EE/BT

Stephanie Lynch-Habib, President and Founder SLH Advisory, commented: “There is a greater need to explore the role of AI in telecommunications, and for that reason I’m pleased to join Quantexa’s new Advisory Board. Operational leaders must stay informed on AI trends and anticipate their impact on every stage of the customer journey—from quote to order and trouble to repair. AI-driven decision intelligence must deliver seamless, data-driven customer experiences. I look forward to collaborating with industry peers to drive meaningful innovation and ensure AI’s full potential is realized across the telecom value chain.”

Jay Gupta, Global Head of Telco Solutions, said: “Creating this advisory board showcases our commitment to increasing collaboration in the telecom industry. The industry is facing new challenges as it looks to modernize. While there is massive potential in trusted data and AI to improve sales and procurement decisions, drive growth and slash OpEx, it’s impossible to do without the right technology in place. By bringing together these brilliant industry experts with varied experience, we hope to drive conversations around industry challenges and how we can leverage technology at its best to solve them.”

To learn more about how your organization can use Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform to make trusted decisions in telecommunications, visit here.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

