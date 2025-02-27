CBP Officers Detain Man for Verbal Threats, Impeding Inspection at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge detained a male U.S. citizen for allegedly assaulting, intimidating, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees.

“CBP takes threats to our officers seriously and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Prosecution in these cases will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

“Any verbal threats or actions made toward a federal officer will not be tolerated. These threats undermine the safety and integrity of law enforcement personnel and the communities they serve. We are committed to upholding the law, and individuals who engage in such conduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Threatening a federal officer is a serious offense and will be prosecuted accordingly,” said ICE HSI RGV Deputy Special Agent in Charge Mark Lippa.

On Feb. 25, a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge as a pedestrian and refused to comply with officer requests. The man allegedly made verbal threats to officers and refused to comply, impeding officers from continuing their inspection. Officers secured the pedestrian and placed him in a detention cell.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the pedestrian and initiated a criminal investigation. CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is also reviewing the incident.

