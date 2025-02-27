Primary Driver In The Polymer Matrix Composites Market 2025: Rise In Aerospace Industry Is Driving The Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polymer Matrix Composites Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today! ” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent data, the polymer matrix composites market size has seen a strong growth and is projected to rise from $18.49 billion in 2024 to $20.29 billion in 2025. This increase signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%, which can be mainly attributed to the increasing focus on fuel efficiency, higher demand for electric vehicles EVS, durable low-maintenance constructions, growing consumer electronics and sports equipment industries, and boosted demand for advanced materials in defense applications.

What High-Growth Projections Are Anticipated For The Polymer Matrix Composites Market Size Over The Next Decade?

The polymer matrix composites market is set to grow to $29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3% and is expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. Elements such as advancements in the marine industry, globalization of industries, rising regulatory and safety standards, modernization of infrastructure, and growth in educational programs play a pivotal role in this surge.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20931&type=smp

Which Industries Primarily Drive The Growth Of The Polymer Matrix Composites Market?

The key driver propelling the growth of the polymer matrix composites market is the notable rise in the aerospace industry. The aerospace industry, focused on the development, production, and maintenance of aircraft, spacecraft, and related systems and equipment, has seen advancements in technology, increasing demand for air travel and satellite services, and innovation in manufacturing and materials. Polymer matrix composites are supporting the aerospace industry by providing lightweight, high-strength materials which contribute to improved fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, and the creation of more complex and durable aerospace structures.

What Major Companies Hold A Significant Stake In The Polymer Matrix Composites Market?

Key industry players that dominate the polymer matrix composites market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SABIC, 3M Company, Michelin Group, Safran S.A., Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., Sika AG, Lanxess AG, Syensqo SA, Teijin Limited, AMETEK Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Avient Corporation, Kraton Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Gurit Holding AG, Enduro Composites Inc, and IntechOpen Inc.

What Major Trends Are Emerging In The Polymer Matrix Composites Market?

Major companies are progressively focusing on the development of advanced solutions to enhance performance for various applications. For example, the creation of short-glass fiber-filled PP compounds for automotive structural applications is one such trend. These compounds, made from polypropylene plastic reinforced with short glass fibers, adds value to automotive under-hood, exterior, and interior structural applications.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymer-matrix-composites-global-market-report

How Is The Polymer Matrix Composites Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by type, product, and end-user industry as folows:

1 By Type: Polycarbonates; Polypropylenes; Polyamides; Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Styrenes

2 By Product: Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers; Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers; Aramid Fiber Composites; Natural Fiber Composites

3 By End-User Industry: Aerospace; Sporting Equipment; Automotive; Defense; Healthcare; Construction; Shipbuilding; Electrical And Electronics Industry; Mechanical Manufacturing

Subsegments according to types include glass fiber reinforced options, carbon fiber reinforced options, high-impact variants, flame retardant choices, and transparent composites among others.

Which Regions Dominate The Polymer Matrix Composites Market?

North America was the largest region in 2024 accounting for the most significant share of the polymer matrix composites market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-composites-global-market-report

Ceramic Matrix Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ceramic-matrix-composites-global-market-report

Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/composites-global-market-report

To learn more about The Business Research Company, the leading purveyor of market reports that covers data-rich insights from 27 industries and 60+ geographies, browse through our extensive library.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.