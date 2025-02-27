In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Patient Risk Stratification Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient risk stratification market is experiencing tremendous growth with a projected market size of $2.82 billion by 2025 and an impressive CAGR of 31.3%. The recent surge in market size, which amounted to $2.15 billion in 2024, is attributable to increased adoption of digitization, an escalating risk factor index, a growing geriatric population, and an uptick in medical errors. The increasing adoption of electronic health records EHR has also significantly contributed to this growth.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Patient Risk Stratification Market?

Looking forward, it is projected that the market will sustain its exponential growth over the next few years, ballooning to an astounding $8.30 billion by 2029 with a steady CAGR of 31.0%. Factors such as a rising middle-class demographic, increased health insurance coverage, a surge in chronic disease prevalence, and the greater adoption of predictive analytics are expected to contribute to this growth. Simultaneously, we can anticipate expanding technological use in the healthcare sector and heightened emphasis on social determinants of health SDOH.

What Is Driving The Patient Risk Stratification Market?

One of the main drivers propelling the patient risk stratification market forward is the growing burden of chronic diseases, which are long-lasting health conditions that persist for typically three months or longer. As the aging population increases and lifestyle choices become more unhealthy, urbanization continues, environmental factors worsen, access to healthcare remains limited and economic disparities deepen, and stress levels rise, so too does the burden of these chronic diseases. This situation presents an impetus for growth in the patient risk stratification market, as this technology can help to identify individuals at varying risk levels.

Who Are The Key Players In The Patient Risk Stratification Market?

Major companies operating in this burgeoning market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sales Force Inc., Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Adobe Inc., Persistent Systems, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Health Catalyst, and Freenome, among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Patient Risk Stratification Market?

There is a noteworthy trend among these key industry players to focus on technological advancements in healthcare, particularly regarding artificial intelligence AI in disease screening. AI's ability to improve early detection, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs by enabling more accurate risk assessments and personalized treatment plans is a major factor in this trend.

How Is The Patient Risk Stratification Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Predictive Risk Stratification Model, Retrospective Risk Stratification Model, Prospective Risk Stratification Model, Concurrent Risk Stratification Model

2 By Component: Software, Services

3 By Delivery Model: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

4 By Application: Risk Adjustment, Clinical Workflow, Revenue Cycle Management, Other Applications

5 By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other End Users

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Patient Risk Stratification Market?

Regional Insights: North America is the largest region in the patient risk stratification market, accounting for the majority of market share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period.

