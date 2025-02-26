Florida Financial Advisor Pleads Guilty to Promoting Illegal Tax Shelter and Stealing Client Funds

A Florida man pleaded guilty today to orchestrating a nearly decade-long scheme to promote an illegal tax shelter and commit wire fraud. He also pleaded guilty to assisting in the preparation of false tax returns for tax shelter clients.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Stephen T. Mellinger III, of Delray Beach, was a financial advisor, insurance salesman, and securities broker operating in Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, and elsewhere. Beginning in late 2013, Mellinger conspired with others to promote an illegal tax shelter whereby clients would claim false tax deductions for so-called “royalty payments” to fraudulently reduce their taxes.

In reality, as Mellinger knew, the “royalty payments” were merely a circular flow of money designed to give the appearance of genuine business expenses. Typically, a client would send money to bank accounts controlled by Mellinger and other co-conspirators, who then sent the money — less a fee — right back to a different bank account that the client controlled. In this way, tax shelter participants retained control of the money they transferred, while falsely deducting the transfers as business expenses on their tax returns.

In total, Mellinger and his co-conspirators helped clients prepare tax returns that claimed over $106 million in false tax deductions, which caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $37 million.

Mellinger and a co-conspirator who was a relative, collectively earned approximately $3 million in fees from promoting the scheme.

In January 2016, Mellinger learned that several of his clients were being investigated and that the United States had started seizing their funds. Mellinger and a relative subsequently stole more than $2.1 million of funds from some of those clients, some of which he used to buy a home in Delray Beach.

Mellinger is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS and commit wire fraud, and three years in prison for aiding in the preparation of false tax returns. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, and Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Lemon for the Southern District of Mississippi made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the Department of Defense, Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Richard J. Hagerman, William Montague, and Matthew Hicks of the Tax Division, Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham for the Southern District of Mississippi, and Trial Attorneys Emily Cohen and Jasmin Salehi Fashami of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS) are prosecuting the case.