Attorney General Pam Bondi Dismisses DEI Lawsuits Involving Police Officers and Firefighters, Advances President Trump’s Mandate to End Illegal DEI Policies

This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to dismiss lawsuits against various jurisdictions across the country involving the hiring of police officers and firefighters. These lawsuits, launched by the previous administration, unjustly targeted fire and police departments for using standard aptitude tests to screen firefighter and police officer candidates.

“American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety – not to meet DEI quotas,” said Attorney General Bondi.

Despite no evidence of intentional discrimination — only statistical disparities — the prior administration branded the aptitude tests at issue in these cases as discriminatory in an effort to advance a DEI agenda. And it sought to coerce cities into conducting DEI-based hiring in response and spending millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for payouts to previous applicants who had scored lower on the tests, regardless of qualifications.

President Trump and Attorney General Bondi are dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity nationwide, and in all sectors. But doing so is particularly important for front-line public-safety workers who protect our nation, including firefighters and police officers. Prioritizing DEI over merit when selecting firefighters and police officers jeopardizes public safety.

Today’s dismissal is an early step toward eradicating illegal DEI preferences across the government and in the private sector.