Bookstore Presents Award in Recognition of the 75th Year of Dianetics

Malik Muhammad and family (left) presenting Bridge Publications (right) with award for the 75th Anniversary of Dianetics by L. Ron Hubbard. Award from Malik Books honoring 75 years of Dianetics unlocking human potential. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health By L. Ron Hubbard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malik Books, the iconic independent bookstore in Culver City, renowned for championing diverse voices and literary excellence, proudly presented an award in recognition of the 75th anniversary of Dianetics.Malik Books, a prominent African American bookstore, was founded with a strong commitment to promote books which are able to elevate and encourage others to become the best versions of themselves. Today, as people search for effective tools to improve their self-esteem, confidence, and emotional well-being, Malik and April Muhammad are helping them find answers in books such as Dianetics.Malik and April Muhammad presented the award to the Vice President of Publishing of Bridge Publications, the non-fiction publishing house for L. Ron Hubbard."Celebrating 75 years of unlocking man’s potential, Dianetics stands as a beacon for those seeking transformation and self-discovery. For all who strive to understand and elevate themselves, this book has been a guiding light, a master key to inner peace, and a testament to human greatness.” — Malik BooksThe word Dianetics is derived from the Greek word dia, meaning "through," and nous, "mind or soul." Dianetics is further defined as "what the soul is doing to the body." After years of research among 21 different races and cultures, L. Ron Hubbard published his perennial bestseller Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. It became an immediate New York Times bestseller for weeks on end, and has since appeared over 3,400 times on various bestseller lists.The 75th anniversary celebrates the lasting impact of the book which has helped millions alleviate insecurities, negative thoughts, depression and irrational behavior amid a world riddled with war, confusion and unhappiness.Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time best-selling book on the human mind. It is translated into 50 languages with more than 22 million copies sold worldwide. Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.