Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,014 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: Data and Curiosity — Strategies to Strengthen Patient Safety

In this conversation, Mindy Estes, M.D., former CEO of Saint Luke's Health System and former AHA board chair, and Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health and AHA board member, discuss how hospital leaders and boards can drive meaningful change, the impact of data-driven decision making and the importance of mentoring future health care leaders. LISTEN NOW  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: Data and Curiosity — Strategies to Strengthen Patient Safety

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more