World cup skier Robin Gillon kicks off Hear My Life ambassador relay with an inspiring two-day event in Park City, Utah

STÄFA, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak has successfully launched the Hear My Life Ambassador Relay, with the first session featuring an exciting two-day event with World Cup skier Robin Gillon and Olympic sprint kayaker Aaron Small on February 20 and 21, 2025. Designed to connect Phonak’s brand ambassadors across sports, music, and beyond, the relay highlights individuals who break barriers and inspire people with hearing loss. Both Robin and Aaron proudly wear Phonak hearing aids, demonstrating that hearing loss is no barrier to achieving greatness. In this relay, Robin served as the host, and the next event will see Aaron inviting another ambassador to continue the journey.

Day 1: An invitation to live life to the fullest

On the first day of the relay, Robin Gillon invited Aaron Small to experience a day in his life on the slopes of Park City. This special invitation included thrilling winter sports activities and provided an opportunity for both athletes to share their personal stories—highlighting their exciting moments in their respective careers and their journeys with hearing loss. Together, they celebrated the power of resilience and the joy of living life to the fullest.





Day 2: A life-changing moment for a young fan

On the second day, Robin invited one of his fans, Emmett, a 13-year-old freestyle skier who had been following him on social media for several years. Like Robin, the young athlete has hearing loss. This was their first meeting, and Robin and Aaron prepared a special day of coaching tailored just for him. Their goal was not only to instill confidence in the young skier, showing him that he can pursue his dreams, but also to create a powerful testimonial that inspires many other young people facing similar challenges.





A Message of Empowerment

Robin Gillon expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I’m thrilled to kick off the Hear My Life Ambassador Relay with Aaron. It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with young individuals and show them that anything is possible, regardless of the challenges they may face.”

Aaron Small added, “I’m honored to be part of this initiative. Sports have the power to bring people together, and I loved sharing this experience with Robin and Emmett. I’m excited now to prepare the next Hear My Life event and continue this inspiring relay.”

Amplifying the Impact

Hear My Life champions inclusivity and representation, proving that hearing loss is no barrier to success. By connecting ambassadors from diverse backgrounds, it inspires and empowers others to pursue their passions, whether in sports, music, or any other field.

In March, a social media campaign will capture the most inspiring moments from the two-day experience, allowing global audiences to witness the impact of this initiative. For more information about the Hear My Life Ambassador Relay and to follow the journey of Robin Gillon and Aaron Small, please visit Hear My Life page or follow us on social media at Instagram or Facebook .

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Hear My Life

Hear My Life by Phonak is designed to empower individuals with hearing loss through connections with inspiring ambassadors. Our mission is to showcase role models from various fields, including sports and music, to inspire confidence and resilience in individuals facing similar challenges.

