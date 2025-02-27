Vallourec Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Meudon (France), February 27th, 2025

Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today its results for the fourth quarter 2024. The Board of Directors of Vallourec SA, meeting on February 26th 2025, approved the Group's fourth quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Q4 Group EBITDA of €214 million, with strong 20% EBITDA margin

Full year EBITDA of €832 million, exceeding midpoint of expected range

Reached €21 million net cash, achieving zero net debt target a year ahead of plan

International OCTG market remains strong; US market steadily improving

Q1 2025 Group EBITDA expected to range between €180 million and €215 million

Expect 2025 EBITDA to improve in H2 2025 vs. H1 2025

€1.50 per share dividend to be proposed at the 2025 AGMa





HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Group EBITDA of €214 million, up 27% sequentially; EBITDA margin remained strong at 20% Tubes EBITDA per tonne of €511 down (8%) sequentially due to lower realized US prices, partly offset by robust international results and cost savings Mine & Forest EBITDA of €40 million up 82% sequentially due to higher realized prices, reduced costs and non-cash forest revaluation effects

Adjusted free cash flow of €178 million; total cash generation of €253 million

Net cash position of €21 million, improving €261 million sequentially





First Quarter 2025 Group EBITDA is expected to range between €180 million and €215 million:

In Tubes, sequentially higher EBITDA per tonne will be more than offset by lower international shipments.

In Mine & Forest, production sold is expected to be around 1.3 million tonnes. Profitability will be determined by prevailing iron ore market prices.

Full Year 2025 Group EBITDA is expected to reflect a second half improvement:

In Tubes, international shipments are expected to increase in H2 2025 compared to H1 2025 due to strong bookings over recent months. EBITDA per tonne should further improve in H2 2025 compared to H1 2025 due to higher invoiced international prices, expected US market price improvements, and cost savings.

In Mine & Forest, production sold is expected to be around 6 million tonnes. Profitability will be determined by prevailing iron ore market prices.



Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, declared:

“Reflecting on our 2024 results, I am very pleased with the continued improvements we have made in Vallourec’s operational and financial position. Today, Vallourec is not only a company that has been restructured; it is a company that has been deeply transformed. We achieved several major milestones in 2024, perhaps none greater than achieving our goal of reaching zero net debt a full year ahead of plan. Our balance sheet is now in excellent shape, as we have not only reduced net debt, but fully reshaped our capital structure to ensure a high level of liquidity and long financial runway with substantially reduced financial costs.

We now capitalize on this progress with today’s announcement that we will propose a dividend of €1.50 per share at our upcoming Annual General Meeting. This marks Vallourec’s first return to shareholders in a decade and lays the foundation for recurring future returns.

Our goal of making Vallourec crisis-proof has been achieved. We remain focused on the second key objective of the New Vallourec plan: sustainably delivering best-in-class profitability. We are progressing ahead of plan on our optimization program in Brazil, which will mark a major step in this journey. Meanwhile, we are embarking on several strategic investments that we believe will deliver higher value to our customers, and ultimately higher pricing and margins for our products. For example, we are expanding our high-torque threading capacity in the United States and investing in our global production capacity for our proprietary dope-free technology, CLEANWELL®. Paired with other strategic moves such as our pending acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, we see the next leg of our Value over Volume strategy taking shape.

Our core markets remain supportive. Our bookings in both the US and international markets ended 2024 on a high note, evidence of the strong global demand for premium tubular solutions. We have seen a steady improvement in US pricing over the past several months, which will begin to manifest in our first quarter results. While we are still analyzing the full impact of recent changes in US trade policy, we believe on the whole they will support further upside in the US market. Vallourec’s vertically-integrated domestic manufacturing footprint – from steelmaking to finishing operations – serves the vast majority of volumes delivered to our US customers. As such, we are well-positioned to navigate this new environment. Meanwhile, our recent success in major international tenders sets a strong baseline for the second half of 2025. This favorable exit rate will give us strong momentum moving into 2026.”

in € million, unless noted Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 QoQ chg. YoY chg. Tubes volume sold (k tonnes) 362 292 382 70 (20) Iron ore volume sold (m tonnes) 1.3 1.3 1.7 (0.02) (0.4) Group revenues 1,065 894 1,276 170 (211) Group EBITDA 214 168 280 46 (66) (as a % of revenue) 20.1% 18.8% 21.9% 1.3 pp (1.8) pp Operating income (loss) 229 124 198 106 31 Net income, Group share 163 73 105 90 58 Adj. free cash flow 178 189 265 (11) (87) Total cash generation 253 136 139 118 114 Net debt (21) 240 570 (261) (591)

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

