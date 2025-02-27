The Omnia Group Releases its Annual Talent Trends Report 2025

The Omnia Group has released its fourth annual Talent Trends Report: Beyond Comfort Zones: Inspiring Meaningful Connections and Growth in 2025.

By balancing technology with human connection, efficiency with empathy, and consistency with growth, leaders can create workplaces where both businesses and employees thrive.” — Keather Snyder

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Omnia Group has released Talent Trends Report 2025 : Beyond Comfort Zones: Inspiring Meaningful Connections and Growth. This report captures the most pressing developments in the talent acquisition and management arena for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).With insights drawn from 413 companies from 21 industries, Omnia’s fourth annual Talent Trends report reveals the state of the current job market and the factors that impact hiring, turnover, employee engagement, and retention.While the U.S. job market maintains relative stability with annual turnover rates below 15%, businesses face mounting uncertainty as they prepare for changes announced by the new U.S. administration. In this environment, small businesses face unique challenges in competing for talent, especially against larger enterprises with more resources.The report highlights concerning paradoxical trends where employee engagement is at an 11-year low and turnover rates are stable, creating a scenario where employees are staying but not flourishing. And AI adoption remains surprisingly low despite widespread industry discussion about its potential. Keather Snyder , The Omnia Group’s President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “With employee engagement at historic lows but retention holding steady, we have a unique opportunity to transform this moment into one of meaningful growth. Now is the time to move beyond comfortable patterns and invest in your people. By balancing technology with human connection, efficiency with empathy, and consistency with growth, leaders can create workplaces where both businesses and employees thrive. I urge leaders to use insights and recommended strategies from this year’s Talent Trends Report to gain advantages in hiring, talent management, and operational efficiency.”Key Insights from the Talent Trends Report 2025:Stability in Turnover Masks Engagement Challenges – Although turnover remains low, employee engagement is declining, suggesting a need for more intentional efforts to create engagement strategies that resonate with employees.An Urgent Need for Structured Career Development Processes and Programs – Organizations must implement customized career development programs to retain top talent and cultivate long-term loyalty.The Shift in the Purpose of Workforce Assessments – Use workforce assessments beyond hiring and selection to ensure businesses personalize talent initiatives with insights gathered from assessments.The Need for Proactive Leadership and Consistent Talent Initiatives – SMB leaders must act now to create effective talent strategies and demonstrate proactive leadership to build connections and grow in uncertain times.Strategic AI Integration in HR – SMBs are missing the opportunity to streamline processes and scale up by not adopting AI or using it to its full potential.The findings are based on data gathered in Q4 2024 from respondents across job roles, focusing primarily on companies with fewer than 500 employees. The study employed a mixed-methods approach, blending quantitative data with qualitative insights. Download your complimentary Talent Trends Report to gain expert insights and data-driven strategies for hiring, retaining, and developing top talent in 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.