Profacgen Announces The Launch of New Ion Channel Screening Service

Profacgen launches advanced ion channel testing services, including high-throughput detection and automated electrophysiology, to streamline drug development.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Profacgen, a biotechnology company specializing in drug screening and analysis, is pleased to announce the launch of its new ion channel testing services. These services include a fluorescence-based high-throughput ion channel detection system and automated electrophysiology, offering a more diverse range of ion channel testing for high-expression cell lines and neurons. This development is expected to help pharmaceutical companies overcome bottlenecks in drug development and enhance their research efforts.Ion channels are a class of transmembrane macromolecular pore proteins that enable specific types of ions to move across the cell membrane under the influence of electrochemical gradients, supporting physiological functions like signal transduction and the regulation of cellular excitability. Ion channels have emerged as the third major class of drug targets in modern drug development, after protein kinases and G protein-coupled receptors ( GPCRs ), while also serving as one of the indicators for drug safety evaluation.The functional detection of ion channels depends on analyzing the small currents they facilitate. Due to technical limitations, the low throughput of compound screening has become a bottleneck and critical step in ion channel drug discovery and disease mechanism research.To address these challenges in drug development and disease treatment, Profacgen has developed a series of ion channel detection models with good signal readouts and stability, including sodium channels, TRP channels, potassium channels, calcium channels, P2X channels, and other channels.With the updated ion channel screening services, Profacgen is now able to provide the following ion channel detection methods simultaneously:Fluorescence analysis combined with high-throughput screening of ion activityPhysiological characterization through conventional patch-clamp electrophysiologyAutomated electrophysiologyProfacgen integrates multiple detection methods to provide diversified high-expression cell line ion channel testing and preclinical ion channel effect evaluation services for new drugs.Crystal, Chief Marketing Officer at Profacgen, stated, "Rapid, reproducible, and cost-effective screening of key ion channel drug targets is crucial. Profacgen integrates ion concentration imaging and patch-clamp recording, conducting optoelectronic joint detection to study ion channels from multiple aspects such as ion concentration, image changes, and electrical signal changes. This approach will provide more functional information on ion channels, helping companies shorten the new drug discovery process and effectively reduce drug development costs."For more details about Profacgen's ion channel screening services, please visit: https://www.profacgen.com/Ion-channel-screening-service.htm

