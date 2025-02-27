Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Global Market 2025: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It A Long-Term Investment

Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Current Market Size And Growth Trajectory Of The Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Market?

The pneumothorax treatment devices market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is expected to grow from $3.62 billion in 2024 to $4.01 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. This remarkable growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors such as the rising incidence of pneumothorax, increasing awareness of the condition, enhancement in emergency and trauma care facilities, an aging population, and growth in surgical procedures.

What Are The Upcoming Market Projections For The Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Market?

The size of the pneumothorax treatment devices market is projected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market will surge to $5.94 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This expected growth in the forecast period can be linked to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased number of thoracic surgeries, increasing investments in the healthcare infrastructure, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and a stronger focus on preventative healthcare. Major trends guiding the forecast period include technological advancements in medical devices, the inception of advanced chest drainage systems, automated thoracic catheters, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, and integration with telemedicine.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Market?

The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases is a significant growth driver of the pneumothorax treatment devices market. Respiratory diseases affect the lungs and airways, impairing breathing and oxygen exchange. Factors such as air pollution, smoking, viral infections, and increased exposure to allergens contribute to the rise of respiratory diseases. Pneumothorax treatment devices are used to manage collapsed lungs and restore normal breathing function. For instance, in June 2024, according to the American Lung Association, approximately 44.2 million Americans, constituting 13.5% of the population, reported having been diagnosed with asthma by a qualified health professional, indicating a high potential for market growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the pneumothorax treatment devices market include Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Medline Industries Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cook Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Utah Medical Products Inc., Rocket Medical plc, Nobelpharma Co. Ltd., Sinapi Biomedical Inc., UreSil Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Betaglue Technologies S.p.A., and Selio Medical Inc.

What Patterns Are Emerging In The Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Market?

Key industry players are channeling their focus toward the development of technologically advanced solutions, such as chest X-ray solutions. These innovations aim to maintain competitive positioning in the market. Chest X-ray solutions refer to imaging systems, equipment, and technologies calibrated to capture comprehensive radiographic images of the chest, including the lungs, heart, ribs, and surrounding structures.

An example of such progress is Qure.ai, a US-based health tech company that has received 510k FDA clearance for its innovative chest X-ray solution, qXR-PTX-PE, in September 2023. This solution is strategically designed to support the rapid detection of pneumothorax PTX and pleural effusion PE. The AI-enabled software enhances care pathways in intensive care units ICUs and emergency rooms ERs by providing timely notifications to healthcare professionals, significantly improving triage efficiency amid emergency settings.

How Is The Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Market Segmented?

The pneumothorax treatment devices market is segmented by type, application, and end-user. The types of treatment devices include Ventilator Devices, Thoracic Vent Devices, and Other Types. From the perspective of application, the market can be split into Traumatic Pneumothorax, Spontaneous Pneumothorax, and Others. End-Users can be fragmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users.

To provide further clarity, some subsegments include Portable Ventilators, Non-Invasive Ventilators, and Invasive Ventilators as part of Ventilator Devices. Thoracic Vent Devices consist of Chest Drainage Systems, Heimlich Valves, and One-Way Chest Valve Systems. Other Types include Needle Aspiration Devices, Pleural Catheters, and Oxygen Therapy Devices.

Where Is The Pneumothorax Treatment Devices Market Mainly Located?

In terms of location, the largest region in the pneumothorax treatment devices market in 2024 was North America. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

