MIKHAEL INTRODUCES ECO-FRIENDLY PET WATER BOTTLE FOR SPRING OUTDOOR SEASON

Spring provides an opportunity for pet owners to enjoy nature while prioritizing sustainability. Our goal is to offer a practical & eco-conscious solution that enhances outdoor experiences with pets.” — Nicole Mikhael, founder of MIKHAEL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring brings warmer weather and more opportunities for outdoor activities, MIKHAEL introduces a sustainable pet water bottle designed to keep pets hydrated on the go. Whether hiking, visiting parks, or traveling, this innovative bottle offers a convenient solution for pet owners seeking an environmentally friendly alternative.Designed with sustainability and functionality in mind, the Los Angeles-based brand incorporates durable borosilicate glass and stainless steel to provide a reusable, plastic-free option for pet hydration.The MIKHAEL pet water bottle is designed for convenience and functionality, featuring a built-in filtration system that ensures access to clean water wherever needed. Its retractable mechanism allows unused water to return to the bottle, minimizing waste, while an interchangeable crystal center can be chilled to help keep the water cool. The integrated snack jar offers a convenient storage space for treats or food, and a spill-proof locking system prevents leaks, making it ideal for travel. With an ergonomic design that accommodates pets of various sizes and a compact, lightweight structure that fits standard cup holders, this water bottle is perfect for pet owners on the go.MIKHAEL was founded with a focus on sustainability and pet wellness, inspired by the founder’s experience with pet therapy and crystal healing during her breast cancer recovery. “Spring provides an opportunity for pet owners to enjoy nature while prioritizing sustainability,” said Nicole Mikhael, founder of MIKHAEL. “Our goal is to offer a practical and eco-conscious solution that enhances outdoor experiences with pets.”The MIKHAEL pet water bottle is available for purchase at www.shopmikhael.com and through select retail partners.ABOUT MIKHAEL:MIKHAEL is a Los Angeles-based brand focused on sustainable and functional products for pets and their owners. Inspired by the founder’s personal journey with pet therapy, the brand emphasizes minimalist, practical design for modern pet owners.

