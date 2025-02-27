Plaque Modification Devices Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

Plaque Modification Devices Global Market Report 2025

The plaque modification devices market has been growing exceptionally in recent years and is set to experience a further surge. The market, which was worth $1.38 billion in 2024, is anticipated to attain a value of $1.50 billion in 2025. This growth marks a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This expansion over the historical period has been driven by factors such as increasing numbers of individuals struggling with cardiovascular and related diseases, an upsurge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, a growing geriatric populace, a rise in atherosclerosis conditions, and increasing obesity rates.

What's Driving The Plaque Modification Devices Market?

The success and growth of the plaque modification devices market is largely down to the rise in the number of minimally invasive procedures. Medical or surgical techniques that involve smaller incisions, minimal tissue disruption and a reduced amount of physical trauma compared to traditional open surgery fall under the category of minimally invasive procedures. Technology has played a significant part in enabling this rise, introducing advancements like high-definition imaging and robotic systems, which both significantly enhance precision. Coupled with growing patient demand for faster recovery and reduced scarring, the demand for these procedures has been continuously climbing.

Plaque modification devices, in turn, boost the safety and effectiveness of these minimally invasive procedures by facilitating precise removal of arterial blockages and broadening the horizons for treatment options for patients with complex vascular conditions. As an example, in January 2024, Intuitive Surgical Inc. placed 415 da Vinci surgical systems, signifying a 12% increase compared to the previous year. These systems use a minimally invasive surgical approach, hinting at the potential growth propellant for the plaque modification devices market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players And What Are The Trends?

Major companies operating in the plaque modification devices market encompass Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Becton Dickinson, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific, and many more. Along with these companies, the rise of innovative solution development such as intravascular image-guided, catheter-based systems is set to command a competitive edge in the market. Intra-vascular image-guided refers to interventions or medical procedures that utilize imaging technology for guiding devices or instruments inside blood vessels.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Plaque Modification Devices Market?

Emerging trends such as these are becoming more prevalent, highlighting the potential of the market to further growth and diversify. For instance, Avinger, in August 2024, launched the Pantheris LV image-guided directional atherectomy system. This was a groundbreaking move, primarily designated for the treatment of peripheral artery disease PAD in larger blood vessels like popliteal arteries and the superficial femoral.

How Is This Market Segmented?

1 By Type

- Atherectomy Devices

- Thrombectomy Devices

- Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

- Embolic Protection Devices

2 By Application

- Coronary Artery Disease

- Peripheral Artery Disease

- Neurovascular Diseases

3 By End User

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Other End Users

Subsegments including the nature of atherectomy devices, thrombectomy devices, chronic total occlusion CTO devices, and embolic protection devices have also been explored.

Which Regions Are Embracing Plaque Modification Devices Market Growth?

North America was the most significant region in the plaque modification devices market in 2024. However, it is expected that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. This market report covers several regions, including: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

