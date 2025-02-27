Intchains Group Hosts Ask Me Anything session with Aleo Co-Founder Howard Wu to Explore the Future of Crypto Mining

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG), a leader in efficient altcoin mining solutions, hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X with Aleo co-founder and CEO of Provable, Howard Wu, to explore the future of crypto mining, hardware acceleration, and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) advancements. The discussion underscored ICG’s role in shaping next-generation mining technologies and expanding the Aleo ecosystem. Goldshell, a subsidiary of ICG is excited to contribute to the Aleo ecosystem by providing mining hardware that complements Aleo’s vision.

Goldshell’s AE BOX Series: The First ASIC Miner for ALEO

ICG, through Goldshell, launched the AE BOX and AE BOX PRO on 7 February 2025, as the first mining products designed specifically for ALEO, marking a milestone for Aleo in advancing decentralised, privacy-focused mining hardware. Wu praised the AE BOX PRO for its fast setup, high proof security capabilities, and zero-knowledge optimisation. Unlike GPUs, which mine multiple cryptocurrencies, the AE BOX Series features Aleo-optimised chips for superior efficiency. As the first company to release such a product, Goldshell cements its leadership in altcoin mining innovation.

Enhancing Mining Security: Aleo’s ARC-0043 Upgrade

Aleo is set to introduce the ARC-0043 proposal, a major technological advancement that enhances mining security and efficiency of Aleo’s mining and overall network operations. The upgrade will implement a new puzzle algorithm, increasing computational complexity and improving ZK-SNARK verification speed. This will significantly reduce block verification time while incentivising hardware advancements.

The implementation timeline for ARC-0043 is estimated at six months, during which testing will be conducted on both testnet and mainnet environments.

Enhancing Mining Profitability with Innovations

A key takeaway from the discussion was the shift towards specifically-designed products for Aleo. While older GPUs face profitability challenges, newer models, such as the 4070S and 4080, remain viable. With the introduction of specialised miners, it will not only make Aleo mining more profitable, mining efficiency and security are also set to improve significantly.

The Shift of Mining for Aleo

As Aleo’s ecosystem grows, partnerships and decentralised applications (dApps) are becoming integral to its development. Wu emphasised the importance of community contributions, inviting developers to participate in upcoming initiatives, including the workshops on Aleo programming.

For the full summary and recording of key takeaways from the AMA, please visit Goldshell’s official website.

For more information about ICG, please visit https://intchains.com/ and follow ICG on LinkedIn and X.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited (ICG) is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications.

Contacts:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill Communications

Muhammad Rahmat

Tel: +65 9277 4846

Email: muhammad.rahmat@redhill.asia

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.