Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Conditions of Release

CASE#: 25A5001054
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/26/25 1734 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sanville Road, Troy
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Liberta
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On /30/23 at approximately 1734, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred at a residence on Sanville Road in Troy. Troopers responded and investigation showed Liberta assaulted a household member and violated his active court ordered conditions of release. Liberta was arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Liberta was later held for lack of $25,000 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/27/25 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
