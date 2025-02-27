Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5001054

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/26/25 1734 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sanville Road, Troy

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Liberta

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On /30/23 at approximately 1734, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred at a residence on Sanville Road in Troy. Troopers responded and investigation showed Liberta assaulted a household member and violated his active court ordered conditions of release. Liberta was arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Liberta was later held for lack of $25,000 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/27/25 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881