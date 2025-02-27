FW: St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE - CRASH

CASE#: 25A4001551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/14/25 approximately 7:10 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 929 US RT 302, Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to a Child

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sybil Jeffers

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethlehem, NH

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Toyota Sequoia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Substantial Front-End Damage

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Dry

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/26/2025 at approximately 7:10 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle rollover in the area of 929 US Rt 302 in Newbury, VT. Upon arriving on scene Troopers were informed by EMS that the operator and two juvenile passengers were being transported to Cottage Hospital. Troopers met Sybil Jeffers at the hospital who was identified as the operator. Further investigation determined Jeffers was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. She was processed at the hospital and she was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/25

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.