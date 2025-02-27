FW: St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE - CRASH
CASE#: 25A4001551
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/14/25 approximately 7:10 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 929 US RT 302, Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment & Cruelty to a Child
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sybil Jeffers
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethlehem, NH
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2008 Toyota Sequoia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Substantial Front-End Damage
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD COND: Dry
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/26/2025 at approximately 7:10 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle rollover in the area of 929 US Rt 302 in Newbury, VT. Upon arriving on scene Troopers were informed by EMS that the operator and two juvenile passengers were being transported to Cottage Hospital. Troopers met Sybil Jeffers at the hospital who was identified as the operator. Further investigation determined Jeffers was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. She was processed at the hospital and she was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/25
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
