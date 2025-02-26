Governor Abbott Congratulates Plano As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 26 - February 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Plano on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Plano’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.



“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Plano and Visit Plano on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”



“Plano is a city that balances business and leisure, offering visitors a destination where work and play come together effortlessly,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Whether exploring its vibrant downtown, attending a major event like the annual hot air balloon festival, or unwinding in one of its many green spaces, travelers find a city designed for both connection and discovery. This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community underscores Plano’s dedication to enhancing its visitor experience and strengthening its role in Texas tourism.”



“Plano’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to the city's leadership, vision, and commitment to fostering a thriving tourism industry,” said Senator Bob Hall. “By investing in tourism as an economic driver, Plano is not only enhancing visitor experiences but also strengthening job creation and local businesses. As tourism continues to be a vital part of our state’s economic success, I commend Plano for achieving this recognition in the inaugural year of the program. Congratulations to the City of Plano and Visit Plano on this well-earned designation, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this will bring to the community and the state.”



“It is my great honor to serve the citizens of Plano in the Texas House,” said Representative Candy Noble. “Plano has long been a very exciting and diverse destination for tourists. Visitors include those who want a taste of Texas, those who have come for our outstanding local attractions, and also those who come to participate in sports in our many sports venues across the city. Congratulations Plano for this well-deserved designation.”



“Plano’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to the city’s dedication to hospitality and economic growth,” said Representative Katrina Pierson. “I applaud Mayor Muns and Visit Plano for their efforts in making Plano a welcoming destination for visitors, which in turn strengthens our economy and showcases the city's unique charm.”



“My wife and I love the people of Plano and chose to raise our family there,” said Representative Matt Shaheen. “The city has much to offer visitors, so it is no surprise that Travel Texas has certified Plano as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community. Congratulations to the City of Excellence.”



“Plano is proud to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification from Travel Texas,” said Mayor John Muns. “This recognition highlights our city's commitment to providing an exceptional experience for visitors and showcasing all that makes Plano a vibrant destination. From our diverse dining scene and cultural attractions to our world-class events, we remain dedicated to welcoming travelers and creating unforgettable memories for all who visit.”



“Receiving the Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification is a significant milestone for Plano, as it underscores the vital role tourism plays in our local economy,” said Plano Director of Economic Development Doug McDonald. “This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for visitors while supporting our businesses and community. Tourism drives growth, creates jobs, and enhances the vibrancy of our city, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum.”



The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas



The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.

