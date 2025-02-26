Governor Abbott Appoints Toney To Governing Board Of Texas Civil Commitment Office

TEXAS, February 26 - February 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bruce Toney to the Governing Board of Texas Civil Commitment Office for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Office is responsible for providing monitoring and treatment of civilly committed sexually violent predators.



Bruce Toney of Sagerton is a criminal investigator for the 39th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He holds a Master Peace Officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Toney received an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Western Texas College, Bachelor of Business Administration from LeTourneau University, and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University.



This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.