Governor Abbott Appoints Freeman To Texas State Board Of Pharmacy

TEXAS, February 26 - February 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Heisha Freeman to the Texas State Board of Pharmacy for a term set to expire on August 31, 2029. The Board fosters the provision of quality pharmaceutical care to the citizens of Texas and regulates the practice of pharmacy in accordance with the highest standards of ethics, accountability, efficiency, effectiveness, and openness.



Heisha Freeman of Fate is the executive vice president and chief customer officer of MoveCenter. She is the corporate secretary and board member of I Belong, founder of Special Needs Parents of North Texas, and a member of the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council. She is a former coach and steering committee member for the Special Olympics Texas, former board secretary of the Texas State Independent Living Council, and a former board member of Agape Resource and Assistance Center, The Arc of Texas DFW Area, Help Stop Cruelty to Animals, and the Exchange Club Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. Freeman received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Austin College and a Master of Business Administration from Quantic School of Business and Technology.



This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

