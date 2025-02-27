Mace Announces Hearing on Leveraging Technology to Strengthen Immigration Enforcement
WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) will hold a hearing titled “Leveraging Technology to Strengthen Immigration Enforcement.” At the hearing, members will assess the current and potential technological capabilities that can be leveraged to bolster immigration law enforcement. Members will also identify barriers to technology integration and opportunities to streamline the procurement process.
“The technological capabilities that the U.S. possesses grow by the day and it is incumbent on Congress to look at ways to integrate this technology to assist the brave men and women enforcing our immigration laws. While the Biden Administration intentionally created the worst border crisis in our nation’s history and allowed criminal aliens to pour into our communities, this body is committed to identifying innovative avenues to deploy cutting-edge technology to help federal immigration agents get criminal aliens off the streets so they can be deported,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.
WHAT: Hearing titled “Leveraging Technology to Strengthen Immigration Enforcement”
DATE: Tuesday, March 4, 2024
TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET
LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
- Mr. John Fabbricatore,Former Senior Executive and Field Office Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement Removal Operations; and Principal Consultant, The Complete Solution Group
- Dr. Doug Gilmer, Retired Senior Law Enforcement Advisor and Special Agent in Charge, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations; and President & CEO, Resolved Strategies
- Mr. Simon Hankinson,Senior Research Fellow, Border Security and Immigration Center, The Heritage Foundation
The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.
