Boston, Chicago, Denver, NYC Sanctuary Mayors to Be Held Publicly Accountable on March 5

WASHINGTON— House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a hearing on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, with the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City to examine their refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. In January, Chairman Comer launched an investigation into the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement.

“The pro-illegal alien mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City have implemented reckless, illegal policies that shield criminal aliens from federal immigration enforcement and endanger public safety. Criminal alien predators should not be free to roam our communities. State and local governments that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts should not receive a penny of federal funding. President Trump and his administration are rightfully taking action against sanctuary cities. On March 5, the House Oversight Committee will hold sanctuary mayors publicly accountable for refusing to abide by the law and placing Americans’ lives at risk,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: “A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors”

DATE: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor, City of Boston

The Honorable Brandon Johnson, Mayor, City of Chicago

The Honorable Mike Johnston, Mayor, City and County of Denver

The Honorable Eric Adams, Mayor, City of New York

