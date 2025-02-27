Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on the Human Trafficking Case in Brčko District of BiH

Sarajevo, 26 February 2025 - We are deeply shocked by the recent allegations of human trafficking in Brčko District of BiH. Trafficking in human beings is a serious and complex crime, often referred to as a modern form of slavery. It constitutes a grave violation of fundamental human rights and causes lasting physical and psychological harm to survivors, undermining their dignity and well-being long after the exploitation ends.

The OSCE Mission to BiH urges the authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. At the same time, it is imperative to provide comprehensive protection and support to the victims, with particular attention to the fact that they are minors. A strong institutional response is essential to prevent such crimes, protect the most vulnerable, and uphold the rule of law.