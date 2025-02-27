Lifeasible Released a New Sub-brand for Herbal Medicine Research Solutions

Lifeasible, a biotechnology specialized in agricultural science, is proud to announce the release of a brand-new sub-brand Lifeasible Herbal Medicine.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifeasible, a biotechnology specialized in agricultural science, is proud to announce the release of a brand-new sub-brand Lifeasible Herbal Medicine , to provide more specific solutions for researchers in the field of herbal medicine.Herbs are derived from plants and natural resources and have been used in different cultures all over the world for hundreds of years for the treatment of various diseases and to promote overall health. Known for their natural ingredients and few side effects, herbs have multiple effects such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial and immune-enhancing. In modern medicine, herbal medicine plans a vital role in the field of complementary and alternative medicine, providing solutions for chronic diseases, mental health and preventive health.To promote scientists’ herbal medicine-related research or production, Lifeasible decided to launch this new sub-brand. Now the company provides a comprehensive list of high-quality products related to herbal medicine, including herbs standards, herbal powder , fruit and vegetable powder, premium spices, high purity extract, standardized extract, single herb, as well as homology of medicine and food.In addition to its product offerings, Lifeasible Herbal Medicine provides specialized services to support research and development in the herbal sector. These services include:Herbal rapid analysisLifeasible offers rapid analysis of herbal medicines at the level of their intrinsic material base, allowing for the uniformity and objectivity of herbal trait identification at the level of the herbal medicine's overall odor, as well as its source and quality.Quality testing of herbal medicinesLifeasible developed a method for the testing and evaluating the quality of the herbal medicines based on the chemical content.Analysis of effective constituents of herbal medicinesLifeasible can help in investigating the substance basis of herbal medicine by monitoring the chemical separation of herbal components for active constituents or groups of active ingredients, as well as modeling medication metabolism in vivo.Lifeasible offers services for the separation and purification of herbal medicines to reduce the volume, increase the content of active ingredients, and improve the stability of the medicine.Pharmacological Analysis of Herbal MedicinesLifeasible offers toxicological/systematic pharmacological/pathological analysis of herbal medicines to help evaluate the effectiveness and safety of herbal medicines in multiple dimensions.“The establishment of this sub-brand makes an exciting new chapter for our company. We believe that herbs are nature’s treasure trove with unlimited potential to provide effective solutions to a variety of health problems. We will continue to invest in research and development, empowering researchers to unlock the full potential of herbal medicine, and ensuring safe, effective, and sustainable products for consumers worldwide.” commented Isla, one of the representative speakers from Lifeasible.To know more detailed information about Lifeasible Herbal Medicine, and the products and services it provides, please visit https://www.lifeasible.com/herb/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.