Government welcomes the provisional outcomes of the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry

Government acknowledges and welcomes the provisional outcomes of the inquiry led by the Competition Commission of South Africa. This inquiry is a crucial step in ensuring a fair and competitive digital media environment that supports the sustainability of local journalism and promotes media diversity.

The South African media landscape is evolving rapidly, with digital platforms playing an increasingly dominant role in content distribution and advertising revenue. The inquiry assessed the impact of global digital giants on local media businesses, ensuring that South African publishers, broadcasters, and digital content creators can compete on a level playing field.

Government through the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with members of the Print and Digital Media Transformation Steering Committee remains committed to supporting an independent, pluralistic, and sustainable media sector, recognizing its fundamental role in strengthening democracy and ensuring access to diverse sources of information.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong said, “GCIS will work with all stakeholders, including media houses, digital platforms, advertisers, and the general public on the implementation of the final outcomes of the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry; to contribute to the solutions proposed for addressing the challenges facing the media sector while unlocking opportunities for innovation and growth”.

The provisional outcome of the inquiry aligns with broader efforts to foster media transformation and sustainability, enhancing economic participation, and protection of public interest journalism which is a crucial step toward ensuring a fair, diverse, and transformative media landscape in South Africa.

