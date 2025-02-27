Basic Education hosts 2025 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, 27 Feb to 1 Mar

The Department of Basic Education will host the 2025 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla from Thursday, 27 February – Saturday, 01 March 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Benoni.

The President of the Republic Honourable Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address to officially open the Lekgotla on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

The theme for the 2025 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla is “Strengthening foundations for learning for a resilient future fit education system”.

The African Union has declared 2024 as the Year of Education under the theme “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa”, to mobilize governments and development partners to rethink education and skills development models in Africa.

The Department of Basic Education has therefore aligned the 2025 G20 agenda and the 2025 Basic Education Lekgotla agenda in response to the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the G20 to the people. It is envisaged this will promote wider sector participation and cultivate a G20 Education Working Group Presidency that reflects the voices and aspirations of the entire basic education sector. It is expected that this historic interface of the G20 and Basic Education Lekgotla agenda will enrich South Africa’s policy reflections during the 2025 Basic Education Lekgotla, and beyond.

South Africa’s G20 Education Agenda draws heavily on national plans of the 7th Administration to prioritise strengthening Early Childhood Development, Literacy, Numeracy, and Mother Tongue Based Bilingual Education; as well as Skills and Competencies for a Changing World.

Some of the 2025 Basic Education Lekgotla objectives includes focus on strengthening early childhood development (ECD) for improved learning in later years; improving foundational skills of Numeracy and Literacy, especially reading and use Mother-tongue

based Bilingual Education (MTBBE); providing teacher support and development programmes to afford them with skills, pedagogy and methodology that will afford them an opportunity to nurture and mould young and growing minds and Care and Support for Teaching Learning (CSTL) Programme which is crucial in cushioning learners to realise their educational rights of all children, including those who are most vulnerable, through schools becoming inclusive centres of learning, care and support.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, 27 February – 01 March 2025

Time: 08h00 (daily)

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Benoni

