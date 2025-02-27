Minister Blade Nzimande addresses Education Lekgotla, 27 Feb

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will address the Education Lekgotla of the Department of Basic Education.

Minister Nzimande will speak on the topic: "The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation in Enabling Education".

The Lekgotla is held under the theme: “Strengthening Foundations For A Resilient Future Fit Education System” and it aims to:

Enhance collaboration and accountability mechanisms amongst stakeholders to effectively implement the social compact for Early Childhood Development (ECD);

Discuss the approach towards improving foundational skills of numeracy and literacy through the use on Mother Tongue based Education;

Strengthen curriculum initiatives and efforts to equip learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world;

Discuss and review teacher support and development programmes to afford them with skills, pedagogy and methodology that will afford them an opportunity to nurture and mould young and growing minds and to develop a variety of vital lifelong skills in children; and

To further clarify the Care and Support for Teaching and Learning (CSTL) Programme in response to the vulnerabilities of learners and educators towards schools becoming inclusive centres of learning, care, and support.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates