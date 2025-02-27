Deputy Minister Buti Manamela conducts ministerial oversight visits to Ekurhuleni institutions of higher learning, 27 Feb

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will conduct ministerial oversight visits to the Ekurhuleni East TVET College and University of Johannesburg on 27 February 2025.

The objective of the visits is to assess the registration processes, as well as gain insight into the overall state of the institutions, including the state of readiness for the 2025 academic year, an overview of the student’s academic performance and throughput rates, as well as any challenges and successes.

Moreover, to ensure that all institutions are prepared for the 2025 academic year, to help identify areas that need improvement, and most importantly to engage with executive management, Students Representative Councils, and labour on critical issues of both institutions.

Media members are invited to join the Deputy Minister’s oversight visits.

The details of the visits are as follows:

University of Johannesburg

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2025

Time: 13:00

Venue: University of Johannesburg, APK Campus, Auckland Park

Ekurhuleni East TVET College

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2025

Time: 11:30

Venue: Ekurhuleni East TVET College, ASDC, 10 Argon Road, Fulcrum, Springs

Enquiries:

Mr. Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

