VI Marketing and Branding Wins 40 Awards at the 2025 Oklahoma American Advertising Awards, Including ‘Best of Show’

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI), a full-service marketing communications firm, made a powerful impact at the 2025 American Advertising Awards, earning 40 prestigious honors, including two Judges’ Choice awards and the coveted Best of Show for its ‘Routes’ campaign. The agency also secured Best Integrated Campaign for ‘Find Yourself in Oklahoma’ and the People’s Choice Award for the ‘Oklahoma State Parks Water Bottle’ campaign.With 24 Gold ADDYs, 9 Silver ADDYs, and 4 Bronze ADDYs, VI’s award-winning work spanned digital, social media, branded content and integrated marketing campaigns. Recognized clients include the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD), Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), and the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline."Winning 40 awards, including three Judges' Choice honors, is a testament to our team's creativity, strategy and dedication," said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. "These awards recognize not only outstanding creative work but also the collaboration and passion that drive everything we do for our clients."The ADDYs is the largest and most prestigious competition in the advertising industry, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local Ad Club competitions. Those recognized are honored as the very best in their markets. The 59th annual American Advertising Awards for the Oklahoma City Ad Club was held in 2025, and it is conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF).With nearly 2,000 awards for creative excellence, VI has been a leader in marketing innovation for over 35 years. The agency is headquartered in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit www.vimarketingandbranding.com About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing is a full-service agency specializing in integrated campaigns, innovative solutions, and measurable results. Committed to creativity, strategy and community impact, we help clients achieve their goals while making a meaningful difference.About the American Advertising Awards (ADDYs)The American Advertising Awards is the industry’s largest and most prestigious competition, attracting over 40,000 entries annually across the country. The competition operates in a three-tier structure—local, district and national—with local winners advancing for broader recognition.

