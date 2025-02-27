Judicial Selection Commission Press Release – District Family Judge, Second Circuit (island of Maui), State of Hawai’i Nominees (Release Date: 02/26/2025)

Under the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi, Article VI, Appointment of Justices and Judges, Section 3 (as amended by SB 2927 (2024) and election Nov. 5, 2024): “The chief justice, with the consent of the senate, shall fill a vacancy in the district courts by appointing a person from a list of not less than four and not more than six nominees for the vacancy presented to the chief justice by the judicial selection commission.”

The Judicial Selection Commission is pleased to announce a list of nominees for the judicial office of District Family Judge, Second Circuit (island of Maui), State of Hawaiʻi. The judicial office became vacant upon the retirement of District Family Judge Adrianne N. M. L. Heely Caires in May 2024.

The list of nominees selected by the Commission to fill the vacancy for the judicial office of District Family Judge in the Second Circuit are listed as follows in alphabetical order:

• Bevanne J. Bowers

• Lance D. Collins

• Zachary P. Raidmae

• Sonya H. Toma

The Chief Justice has 30 days from his receipt of the list today to make his appointment.

Statistics

• Total Applicants: 6; 2 Females; 4 Males

• First Time Applicants: 4

• Government Attorneys: 3

• Private Attorneys: 2

• Per Diem Judges: 2

• Other Occupation: 1

• Age Range: 0 (31-40); 4 (41-50); 1 (51-60); 1 (61-70)

• Years Licensed Range: 11 years to 29 years

Additional Information

• Days in Recruitment: 195 days

• Meeting held and decision made in February 2025 with 7 Commissioners present.