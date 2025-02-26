FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Building Service Contractor to Stop Enforcing a No-Hire Agreement

The Federal Trade Commission today finalized a consent order that requires building services contractor Planned Building Services and its affiliated companies to cease their enforcement of no-hire agreements.

The FTC issued a complaint in January 2025 against Planned Building Services, Inc., Planned Security Services, Inc., Planned Lifestyle Services, Inc., and Planned Technologies Services, Inc. which do business as Planned Companies, (Planned), alleging that the companies’ enforcement of their no-hire agreements limited workers’ ability to negotiate for higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions.

Under the no-hire agreements, residential and commercial building owners were limited from hiring building service workers that were employed by Planned. The no-hire agreements were included in customer service agreements with building owners, according to the FTC’s complaint.

The final consent order places several restrictions and requirements on Planned, including ordering Planned to cease and desist from, directly or indirectly, enforcing a no-hire agreement or communicating to any prospective or current customer that a Planned employee is subject to a no-hire agreement. It also requires Planned to stop including no-hire agreements in their customer contracts and to notify customers and employees that their existing no-hire agreements are no longer enforceable.

Following a public comment period, the Commission vote to approve the final order was 4-0.