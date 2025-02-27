PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2025 Legarda leads the Philippines' push for ocean protection ahead of UN conference A decade after the historic Manila Call to Action on Climate Change, Senator Loren Legarda remains at the forefront of global climate action—this time, with an urgent call to protect the world's oceans. As the Philippines prepares for the 2025 UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, Legarda is pushing for stronger commitments on marine biodiversity conservation, blue carbon ecosystems, and climate-resilient ocean governance. "With just 100 days before the UN Ocean Conference, we must move beyond pledges and into action," Legarda declared. "We cannot politely request change—we must demand it. Demand that governments, industries, and institutions take bold, irreversible steps to protect our oceans. Demand that we turn rhetoric into results." Legarda, alongside French Ambassador H.E. Marie Fontanel, led the launch of "100 Days for the Ocean," a mobilization campaign under the Blue Nations Initiative, which unites the Philippines and France in amplifying global ocean advocacy. The four-term senator has been at the forefront of key legislative and diplomatic efforts to protect marine ecosystems. She has championed the Philippines' participation in the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People and the Global Ocean Alliance, committing to protect at least 30% of the world's land and ocean by 2030. Recognizing the need for concrete action, Legarda funded activities leading up to the UN Ocean Conference in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC). She also underscored the importance of passing the Blue Economy Bill, which she principally authored and sponsored, now in its final stages of legislative deliberation. Despite progress over the past decade, Legarda expressed frustration at the slow pace of global action. "Last year, for the first time, the Earth's temperature breached the 1.5°C threshold—crossing the very line we fought to avoid," she warned. "For us in the Philippines, this is not an abstract statistic. Every fraction of a degree warmer brings more devastating typhoons, rising sea levels swallowing our coastlines, and extreme weather events upending lives and livelihoods. We are no longer talking about projections. We are living the consequences of inaction." Legarda emphasized that the fight for ocean protection is a fight for survival, not just for the Philippines but for all nations. "A decade ago, we called for climate action, climate solidarity, and climate justice. Today, we raise a demand. For our oceans. For our climate. For future generations who will either suffer from our inaction or thrive because of our courage." Legarda first championed global climate action when she co-led the Manila Call to Action on Climate Change alongside French actress and climate advocate Marion Cotillard, a declaration endorsed by then-Presidents Benigno Aquino III and François Hollande. As Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on the Paris Agreement, she championed the Philippines' ratification of the treaty, which entered into force on Earth Day, April 22, 2017. As the UN Ocean Conference nears, Legarda is making it clear: the time for waiting has long passed. Now is the time to act. Legarda, iginigiit ang konkretong aksyon para sa ating karagatan Isang dekada mula nang maganap ang makasaysayang Manila Call to Action on Climate Change, mas pinaigting ni Senadora Loren Legarda ang kanyang laban kontra climate change— na ngayon ay nakasentro naman sa pagprotekta sa ating mga karagatan. Habang papalapit ang 2025 UN Ocean Conference sa Nice, France, mas pinalawak ni Legarda ang panawagang pag-ibayuhin ang mga hakbang para sa marine biodiversity, blue carbon ecosystems, at pangangalaga sa karagatan. "Isandaang araw na lang bago ang UN Ocean Conference— hindi maari na tayo ay makuntento sa pangako na lamang. Hindi pwede na tayo ay nakikiusap na lamang, dapat tayo ay maningil at igiit na tuparin ang mga pangakong ito. Kailangang igiit natin na umaksyon na ang gobyerno, ang mga industriya, at mga institusyon. Hindi puwedeng puro salita, dapat may konkretong resulta," matapang na pahayag ni Legarda. Kasama si French Ambassador, H.E. Marie Fontanel, pinangunahan ni Legarda ang paglulunsad ng "100 Days for the Ocean"—isang kampanya sa ilalim ng Blue Nations Initiative na naglalayong pagkaisahin ang Pilipinas at France sa isang malakas na panawagan para sa kaligtasan ng karagatan sa buong mundo. Sa loob ng apat na termino sa Senado, pinangungunahan ni Legarda ang mga batas, aksyon, at iba pang diplomatikong pamamaraan na may kinalaman sa pangangalaga ng ating kalikasan kabilang na ang marine ecosystems. Siya rin ang nagtulak sa pagsali ng Pilipinas sa High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People at sa Global Ocean Alliance, kung saan target na protektahan ang 30% sa kalupaan at karagatan ng mundo bago sumapit ang 2030. Bilang konkretong aksyon at tulong, naglaan ng pondo si Legarda para sa mga aktibidad kaugnay ng UN Ocean Conference, katuwang ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at Climate Change Commission (CCC). Bukod dito, binigyang-diin din niya ang kahalagahan ng pagpasa ng Blue Economy Bill, isang panukalang batas na pangunahing akda ni Legarda. Sa ngayon, nasa huling yugto na ito ng proseso ng pagsasabatas. Sa kabila ng iba't ibang batas, aksyon, at programa na kanyang inilunsad, ikinalulungkot ni Legarda ang napakabagal na pandaigdigang kilos laban sa climate change. "Noong isang taon, sa unang pagkakataon, lumagpas na tayo sa 1.5°C na temperatura—ang mismong limitasyon sa temperatura na sinikap nating hindi malagpasan. Para sa Pilipinas, hindi lang ito numero. Ang bawat dagdag na degrees celsius ay nangangahulugan ng mas malalakas na bagyo, mas mataas na tubig-dagat, at mas matinding pagbabago sa klima. Hindi na ito tungkol sa hinaharap—ito na mismo ang reyalidad natin ngayon." Giit pa ng senadora, ang laban para sa karagatan ay isang human survival issue hindi lamang para sa Pilipinas kundi para sa lahat ng bansa. "Sampung taon na ang nakalipas nang ipanawagan natin ang climate action, climate solidarity, at climate justice. Ngayon, hindi na lang ito panawagan— dapat na itong igiit. Para sa ating karagatan. Para sa ating klima. Para sa susunod na henerasyon— ang ating pag-kilos sa ngayon ang magtatakda kung sila'y magdurusa o uunlad sa kanilang panahon." Matatandaang si Legarda ang nanguna sa Manila Call to Action on Climate Change noong 2015, kasama ang aktres at climate advocate na si Marion Cotillard, na inendorso nina dating Pangulong Benigno Aquino III at François Hollande ng France. Bilang Chair ng Senate Subcommittee on the Paris Agreement, isinulong din niya ang pagratipika ng Pilipinas sa naturang kasunduan, na naging epektibo noong Earth Day, April 22, 2017. Habang papalapit ang UN Ocean Conference, isang bagay ang malinaw kay Legarda: tapos na ang panahon ng paghihintay at pangako— panahon na para kumilos.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.