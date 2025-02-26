Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with premiers to discuss the Canada-U.S. relationship and Canada’s fight against fentanyl

CANADA, February 26 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met virtually with Canada’s premiers to discuss Canada-U.S. relations and Canada’s fight against fentanyl. The Prime Minister was joined by the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Public Safety, David J. McGuinty, and Canada’s Fentanyl Czar, Kevin Brosseau. The Prime Minister and the premiers welcomed the new Premier of Prince Edward Island, Rob Lantz, to the First Ministers’ table and thanked the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey, for his contributions.

Minister McGuinty provided an update on Canada’s fight against fentanyl, noting progress on the ongoing implementation of Canada’s Border Plan as well as his and Mr. Brosseau’s recent conversations with counterparts in the U.S. He highlighted concrete actions Canada has taken to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade and protect our communities, including by adding new and expanded detection and interdiction capacity at border entries. Canada’s Border Plan also includes working with provinces, territories, and local law enforcement to create three regional hubs that bring federal, provincial, and local law enforcement officers together to support and focus enforcement capacity and intercept organized crime and illegal drugs faster. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the federal government will strengthen its efforts to eradicate this deadly substance from our communities.

First Ministers discussed the ongoing threat of unjustified U.S. tariffs, and they expressed their unanimous opposition to any tariffs on Canadian goods, including aluminum and steel. The Prime Minister stated that he remains hopeful that tariffs will not be imposed, but he reiterated that Canada stands ready to respond if needed.

The Prime Minister thanked the premiers for their ongoing engagement and contributions as part of a Team Canada approach. Federal, provincial, and territorial leaders noted that tariff-free trade between Canada and the U.S. has lowered prices, created jobs, generated economic growth, and increased the standard of living for Canadians and Americans alike. The Prime Minister and the premiers reiterated their commitment to preventing the U.S. from imposing any tariffs on Canadian goods and to removing barriers to internal trade and labour mobility within Canada.

The Prime Minister and the premiers agreed to remain united and in close contact as they confront threats to Canadian jobs and prosperity.