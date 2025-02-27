Self-Storage Investing Firm Integrity Storage Group Makes Board Appointments

Greg Head, Chairman of the Board Robert Cerrone, Board Member Joseph Luik, Board Member

Seasoned Executives Bring Decades of Leadership, Investment, and Growth Expertise to Accelerate Expansion

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Storage Group , an investment firm that plans to acquire and operate self-storage facilities across North America, has appointed Greg Head as chairman of its board of directors. It also named Robert Cerrone and Joseph Luik as board members, according to press releases.Head has 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, executive and investor, with a track record in business transformation, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and operations. He’s spearheaded more than 100 M&A transactions and built development teams for ADP, GE Capital and Harley-Davidson. He’s also executed 25-plus acquisitions, resulting in $500 million in new revenue, $300 million in annual recurring revenue expansion, 525% revenue growth, and a 10-times increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a release stated.Head is founder and CEO of The Monarch Group LLC, a private-equity family office with a diverse investment portfolio in small and mid-sized businesses, including prior investments in self-storage and logistics. His background includes serving as an independent board director, interim CEO and strategic advisor across a range of companies. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University and a master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University. He also served for six years in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.“We are thrilled to welcome Greg as our chairman,” said Ken Nuehs, founder and CEO of Integrity. “Greg's deep understanding of business strategy, his ability to identify growth opportunities and his hands-on leadership will be invaluable as we continue scaling our portfolio. His insights into operational efficiencies and business development will help position Integrity Storage Group as an industry leader in the storage sector.”“I am honored to join Integrity Storage Group at such an exciting time in its journey,” Head said. “The self-storage industry presents incredible opportunities for innovation and expansion. I look forward to working alongside Ken and the team to build a best-in-class organization that delivers exceptional value to customers and investors alike.”Cerrone has more than 26 years of experience in self-storage acquisitions, development, investment and operations. He began his career in operations management, spending 15 years leading teams as regional vice president for self-storage real estate investment trust Public Storage Inc., then later as chief operating officer for SmartStop Self Storage.Cerrone acquired and developed more than $500 million in value-add storage assets. His work in ground-up and conversion development has resulted in 60 self-storage properties.“His depth of experience across operations, investment and development is rare in this industry. Robert understands the full lifecycle of storage assets—how to acquire, develop and optimize them for long-term success,” Nuehs said. “His leadership and strategic insights will be a tremendous asset as we continue scaling our portfolio and driving innovation in the storage sector.”“I'm excited to join Integrity Storage Group's board at a time when the industry is experiencing significant evolution and growth,” Cerrone said. “Having spent my career in every facet of the storage-business operations, investment and development, I see tremendous opportunity to build something extraordinary here. I look forward to working alongside Ken and the team to create a best-in-class storage platform.”Luik has more than four decades of leadership experience, playing a critical role in the creation, growth and management of multi-billion-dollar, global investment portfolios. His career spans real estate, private equity and institutional investment. He’s held leadership positions with Cypress Capital Group and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. He also served as an advisor, entrepreneur and board member across a variety of industries including startups, nonprofits and technology.“His extensive experience managing multi-billion-dollar investment portfolios and navigating complex financial landscapes will be critical as we execute our aggressive growth strategy,” Nuehs said. “Joseph's expertise in institutional capital, asset management and strategic planning will ensure we build a best-in-class storage platform that delivers long-term value for our investors and stakeholders.”“I am excited to join the Integrity Storage Group board at such a transformational time for the company,” Luik said. “With self-storage emerging as a highly attractive asset class, there is a unique opportunity to build a market-leading portfolio through strategic acquisitions and development. I look forward to collaborating with Ken and the leadership team to drive sustainable growth and create lasting value.”About Integrity Storage GroupIntegrity Storage Group is dedicated to acquiring and operating high-quality self-storage facilities across North America while giving back to the military veteran community. With a focus on strategic expansion, operational efficiency, and customer-centric service, the company is committed to building a premier storage portfolio that meets the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.For more information, visit https://integritystoragegroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.