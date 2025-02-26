Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,198 in the last 365 days.

Intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and the northern terminus of Front Street to be reopened

Posted on Feb 25, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that the Front Street leg of the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Front Street (northern terminus) will be opened at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The traffic signal at the intersection is operational.

Fleming Road on the mauka side of the intersection will remain closed due to continued sewer line work for temporary housing projects.

For information on access in Lahaina town, see the County of Maui’s ‘Maui Recovers’ website at www.mauirecovers.org

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and the northern terminus of Front Street to be reopened

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more