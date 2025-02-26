Intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and the northern terminus of Front Street to be reopened

Main, News Posted on Feb 25, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that the Front Street leg of the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Front Street (northern terminus) will be opened at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The traffic signal at the intersection is operational.

Fleming Road on the mauka side of the intersection will remain closed due to continued sewer line work for temporary housing projects.

For information on access in Lahaina town, see the County of Maui’s ‘Maui Recovers’ website at www.mauirecovers.org

